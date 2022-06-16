Lowry looking for payback from the golfing gods

Shane Lowry didn’t flinch when he saw his tee appointments for the first two rounds of the U.S. Open will be off with fellow Open champions Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen – two champions in the news more today for their inclusion in the LIV Golf Series.

In fact, there’s some reason to welcome the grouping.

“The last time I played with Phil in the first two rounds of a major was Royal Portrush in 2019, so hopefully that has some sort of an omen about it,” Lowry said.

Without Tiger Woods in attendance this week at The Country Club, much of the focus will be on Mickelson as a lightning rod regarding his recent leave of absence and his marquee role in the breakaway Saudi-backed league. Oosthuizen is another one of the principal characters who accepted the LIV money.

Lowry tees of in the afternoon on Thursday (6:47 pm Irish time) when the Boston galleries will have had a good chance to well lubricated and full-throated.

“Obviously, regardless of whether Phil had joined LIV the past few weeks or not, playing with him here this week in Boston is going to be pretty wild because the crowds are going to be loud,” Lowry said. “But judging by the reception he got today on the putting green and on the first tee, they’ll be cheering for him I think.

“I could make an excuse and say it is going to be a distraction but it is not. I am a big boy, I am well able to look after myself.

"I go out there in one of the marquee groups this week and there is nothing I can do about who I am playing with, I just need to look after myself.

“I’m sure it is going to be pretty wild out there playing with Phil on Thursday and Friday, but it is fun. It is exciting.

"I have been long enough playing the game at the back end of the field late on a Thursday or early on a Friday with two guys nobody has really heard of, so I am happy to be in a big group and I am happy there is going to be big crowds out there and hopefully, I can feed off them and play some good golf.”

Lowry does not anticipate Mickelson or Oosthuizen to try to recruit him to take the easy money and join the LIV Golf Series.

“I wouldn’t say they’d want a guy like me playing against them every week,” he said with a laugh.

Lowry’s focus remains on extending his run of fine form, particularly in the major championship where he currently holds the longest streak of made cuts (12 in a row). He tied for third at the Masters and was T23 at the PGA Championship last month.

His current world ranking of No. 24 actually belies the strength of his recent play. In Data Golf Rankings which analyzes more current form, Lowry ranks No. 8 on a list that cites Rory McIlroy as No. 1 in the world. Lowry also holds the longest consecutive streak of collecting OWGR points in 13 events.

“I still just need to keep telling myself I am playing good golf and putting myself there most weeks, it is quite a consistent run in my career that I am quite happy with the golf I am playing and pretty comfortable out on the golf course,” he said. “Patience is everything in this game and I just need to be patient the next few months. And if I am, I am hoping that the golf gods will pay me back, hopefully in a big way in a week like this or in St Andrews in a few weeks. If not, it will pay me back in some way possible, I suppose.”

Lowry said he takes nothing for granted when he comes to a major, and the venue at Brookline presents some very unique challenges in terms of blind tee shots – “I don’t love blind tee shots, I’ll admit to you,” he noted – and small but trickily contoured greens that remind the Offaly man of Pebble Beach. In practice rounds, he’s been using only six drivers off tees and plays irons off a handful of par-4s.

“It’s a pretty cool place to be fair, it is really nice here,” he said of the course first made famous when local caddie Francis Ouimet vanquished the venerable Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff in the 1913 U.S. Open.

“But I am more interested in getting to know the place than in the actual history of it. It is a golf course you need to know, there’s a lot of tee shots – definitely five to eight blind tee shots – it is going to be a bit funky but it is a great course.

“I don’t care what I hit off the tee as long as I hit the fairway. My mid- to long-iron play is pretty good so I can trust that to come up trumps when I need it.” While U.S. Open’s always demand fairways and greens accuracy, the greatest improvement in Lowry’s game and his subsequent fortunes has been with his putter. It has been the focus of more practice and has paid dividends.

“There is no doubt a lot of the reason for my consistency this year is how I have been putting,” he said. “It is not necessarily the birdie putts but it is when you clean up the par putts that is nice to be comfortable doing that. These greens are tricky, there is a lot of slope on them, just trying to get used to them and the pace of them and hopefully I can putt nicely. That’s been the theme of my career, when I hole a few putts I can do some damage.”