Brooks Koepka blames media for LIV 'black cloud' hanging over golf's US Open

While 2020 winner Bryson DeChambeau made the “business decision” to join Liv Golf, the two other US Open champions in the last five years sit very differently on the fence that divides the game.

The LIV Golf disruption and the schism it has created hangs over the U.S. Open like a “black cloud” as Brooks Koepka called it, blaming the media for its presence instead of the unlimited pot of Saudi riches that created it or the indefinite suspensions issued by the PGA Tour commissioner to those who crossed the line.

Koepka, however, didn’t exactly pledge his allegiance to his home tour instead of the one where his brother, Chase, has already committed. The four-time major winner seems a prime candidate to make the jump since his energy is generally pretty major-centric.

“There's been no other option to this point, so where else are you going to go?” Koepka said about his current status on the PGA Tour.

LIV? “As of last week. That's it. I wasn't playing last week,” he said. “I'm here. I'm here at the U.S. Open. I'm ready to play U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that.

“The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

Does Koepka – who got married since the PGA Championship – have a price to walk into the arms of LIV?

“I haven't given it that much thought,” he said. “I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff.

“Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it's a shitty situation. We're here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week.”

After winning consecutive U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018, Koepka finished second to Gary Woodland in 2019 in his bid to three-peat. He missed the 2020 championship due to injury and finished tied fourth last year. So only four players have finished in front of him at the U.S. Open since 2016.

“I wish it was less,” he said.

While Koepka offered bluster and no real commitment to sticking with the PGA Tour, world No. 2 and defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm remains in the fold.

“I consider the PGA Tour has done an amazing job giving us the best platform for us to perform,” he said. “I do see the appeal that other people see towards the LIV Golf. I do see – I'll put this delicately – points or arguments they can make towards why they prefer it.

“To be honest, part of the format is not really appealing to me. Shotgun (start), three days, to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It's that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that's been going on for hundreds of years. That's what I want to see.

“Yeah, money is great, but when this first thing happened, Kelley (his wife) and I started talking about it, and we're like, ‘Will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it will not change one bit.’

“Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I've made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world. I've always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that.”