Rory McIlroy: Strip everything away and you're left with how you made people feel and what people thought of you. That's important to me 

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Diplomacy comes pretty naturally to Rory McIlroy. He’s always good for measured comments and reasoned answers to whatever line of inquiry he’s presented. But his feelings are never hidden, concealed behind talking-point nonsense.

On Tuesday, McIlroy talked about history and legacy and tradition and pride. He’s very comfortable with which side of the aisle he stands regarding the breakaway faction taking the obscene money being handed out by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. He cites respect for differing opinions and choices, but also his disdain and disappointment for a tour that debuted opposite his victory in a 118-year-old championship.

“Last week meant something,” McIlroy said of his victory against top-flight competition to etch his name again on a Canadian Open trophy that includes to likes of Walter Hagen, Tommy Armour, Harry Cooper, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Nick Price and, yes, Greg Norman and Dustin Johnson.

“LIV is never gonna have that. It meant nothing except collecting a bunch of money.”

McIlroy spoke in the shadow of The Country Club’s iconic yellow clubhouse – one of the charter clubs of the United States Golf Association that runs this week’s US Open. About a par-5 away across the street from club entrance and the 17th hole is where Francis Ouimet, a local caddie, lived when he took down giants Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the 1913 US Open in one of the game’s most historic upsets that still resonates more than 100 years later.

McIlroy will contend with a stout field from both sides of the LIV aisle to try to become the fourth US Open champion at Brookline.

“There’s been a lot of history here, from Ouimet to Europe getting its heart broken at the 1999 Ryder Cup, “ McIlroy said. “Maybe I’m too much of a traditionalist in this day and age, but that’s what golf is all about.

“These will always be the biggest tournaments in the world and no amount of money will change that.”

McIlroy has become the de facto face and spokesman for the players who have remained loyal to their home PGA and DP World Tours. He was the first to pronounce his commitment more than a year ago. And when many others followed suit in February, McIlroy proclaimed LIV “dead in the water.” It’s now painfully apparent LIV will never be dead as long as the Saudi Public Investment Fund is willing to dump gobs of unlimited cash (with no regard for making a profit) in the pockets of players willing to disregard the source’s abominable human rights records.

“I guess I took a lot of players' statements at face value; I guess that's what I got wrong,” McIlroy said.

Why does McIlroy feel so strongly to eschew potentially a quarter-billion dollar windfall and become the voice of golf’s conscious?

“Because, in my opinion, it's the right thing to do,” he said, citing the PGA Tour’s massive charitable contributions that more than double the combined offerings of every other major sports league in America. “The PGA Tour was created by people and tour players that came before us, the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer. They created something and worked hard for something, and I hate to see all the players that came before us and all the hard work that they've put in just come out to be nothing.”

That wider-lens approach has guided McIlroy from the beginning instead of getting lured by short-term gains. He expressed his respect for Phil Mickelson – who helped spearhead LIV Golf’s disruption of the status quo and took $200 million to abandon his home tour – while admitting disappointment in the route he’s chosen to take. He feels the same about other players who have (and who will) made the choice to leave the traditional tours to play no-cut exhibitions for guaranteed money.

“A lot of these guys are in their late 40s – in Phil's case, early 50s – I think everyone in this room and they would say to you themselves that their best days are behind them,” McIlroy said. “That's why I don't understand the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are too. So that's where it feels like you're taking the easy way out.”

It’s history and legacy that McIlroy holds up as the beacon for earning it the hard way.

“I hope I'm still building on my legacy. In golfing terms, I'm still youngish. Even though I've been out here for a long time, I've basically spent half my life on tour at this point,” he said. “It's very important to me. It means a lot, going back to history and tradition and putting your name on trophies that have the legends of the game on them. That's really cool, and that's something that money can't buy.

“Legacy, reputation, at the end of the day that's all you have. You strip everything away, and you're left with how you made people feel and what people thought of you. That is important to me.”

He dismisses the notion that players defecting to play for LIV is similar to European Tour players who make the jump to the PGA Tour.

“You've got three of the four major championships that are in the United States,” he said. “The travel gets increasingly more difficult going back and forth. To give yourself the best chance to further your career in terms of wins and legacy and trying to win major championships, America was the place to be.

“I don't think it was all to do with prize money. It certainly wasn't guaranteed. You had to show up and play well to earn it.” McIlroy hopes to earn a fifth major on a “traditional Open setup,” snapping an eight-year drought. To that end, he comes in feeling strong. His usual caddie, Harry Diamond, is back on the bag after missing last week to attend the birth of his second child. Rory is fresh off a final-round 62 to win and continues trending up in majors even if he admits to throwing an opportunity away in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month.

“I’ve have two very solid performances in last two majors chances, and coming off the back of last week I feel like I can give myself another chance that I had at Southern Hills,” he said.

“It's not really the biggest championships in the world, it's more the biggest and toughest tests in the world. I think my game is now at place where I feel confident going to these golf courses that are set up more difficult than everyday tour events and knowing that I have the game and the mentality to succeed on them.”