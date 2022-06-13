Shane Lowry to partner Phil Mickelson in opening two rounds of US Open

Shane Lowry has been drawn with Phil Mickelson in the opening rounds of the US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts.

The third member of the group is Louis Oosthuizen, another player who has defected to the Saudi-backed LIV golf series.

Mickelson and the other 16 PGA Tour members who competed in the first LIV Golf event without permission were instantly suspended by the Tour, although some, including Graeme McDowell had already resigned their membership.

Mickelson, who needs to win the US Open to complete the career grand slam, and his partners will get their campaigns under way at 6.47pm Irish time on Thursday.

Phil Mickelson at a press conference at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., ahead of the US Open. Picture: Robert F Bukaty/AP

Spain's Jon Rahm will make an early start to his bid to successfully defend his US Open title at Brookline.

Rahm, who won his first major at Torrey Pines last year with birdies on the final two holes, will tee off at 12.18pm Irish time on Thursday, alongside Open champion Collin Morikawa and 2021 US Amateur winner James Piot.

Rory McIlroy, who successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title on Sunday, is also among the early starters from the 10th tee, the world number three joined by former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele at 12.40pm.

US PGA champion Justin Thomas tees off at 6.14pm Irish time alongside Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau, with England's Matt Fitzpatrick two groups behind in the company of Webb Simpson and Dustin Johnson.

Three-time winner Tiger Woods is not in the field after opting to give his body more time to recover ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month.

Woods was in obvious pain from the leg he almost lost in a car accident in February last year before withdrawing from the US PGA Championship following a third round of 79.

West Waterford's Seamus Power, making his debut at the US Open, has been drawn alongside Joohyung Kim, of Republic of Korea, and Min Woo Lee, of Australia - whose sister Minjee won the US Women's Open at Pine Needles earlier this month.

The group tee off at 6:25pm Irish time on Thursday.