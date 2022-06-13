'I have one more than Norman' — Majestic McIlroy has the final say in Toronto

IN a week of warring words, Rory McIlroy had the final say.

He said it with meaning and with emphasis, He said it how he says it best — with his actions. He told Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson and their Saudi overlords that they may have all the riches and the slick TV graphics and Bryson and Sergio. But they don’t have him.

And on days like this, great, sticky Sunday afternoons that get hot and hectic in a hurry, McIlroy remains golf’s greatest (fully fit) box office talent. For almost five hours at St. George’s Golf Club in Toronto’s west end, McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau duelled under the June sun and served upon some quite scintillating golf.

For 12 holes McIlroy played the most scintillating, bombing drives up and down the verdant fairways and wielding his short irons and putter like carving knives, eight birdies extracted before he reached the 13th. Then came a wobble and Thomas looked like scenting blood. But in a week where he seemed bloody determined to be the last one standing, the 33-year-old dug in and fought again, a 62 sealing a two-shot victory in front of raucous and adoring crowds swarming the 18th green.

It was the first time he’d ever defended a title on the PGA Tour. That looked to mean something. But another mark meant more.

“This is a day I will remember for a long, long time,” McIlroy said in his instant interview on the green, the crowds still bellowing. “That’s my 21st PGA Tour win, one more than someone else. That gave me a little extra incentive today and happy o get it done.” By the time he’d made it to the dais at victory press conference, he ditched the subtlety. “I have one more than Norman,” were his first five words into the microphone.

He has $1.566 million for his troubles too but the money never looked like mattering this week. Most valuable of all he raced off to Pearson Airport to catch a flight down to Boston with real momentum. As US Open week kicks off, McIlroy looks a player in the finest fettle he’s been for many years and with a fresh chip on his shoulder to boot. A hell of a combo.

“It feels really good with all the things that were going on in the world of golf this week,” McIlroy said, the trophy perched in front of him. “For the Canadian Open, a national championship, to have a week like it's had, three of the best players in the world going at it down the stretch, trying to win in front of those crowds and that atmosphere. You had everything this week to have a really top class golf event. Being a part of it, it doesn't get much better than that.” The PGA Tour had tried to come out with strong words on Thursday when they banned Mickelson and the Saudi rebels from their tour. But there is nothing emphatic than actions and the final grouping of the 2022 Canadian Open will be remembered as one that sent a hell of a message about the strength of the game’s legacy organization. McIlroy, Thomas and Finau, out as a trio due to weather fears, combined to go -20 for the day.

Everything was working well for McIlroy. His wedge play, long an issue, has turned a corner since Augusta but here it turned on to the freeway. Things were fluid and fast and you couldn’t take your eyes off it, a chip-in for birdie on the par three 7th arguably the highlight of McIlroy’s front round.

But by that point Thomas was two holes into a stretch where he birdied six consecutively. When McIlroy’s first bogey arrived with a three putt on the short 13th, the US PGA champion looked ready to pounce. Finau meanwhile was going nowhere, a model of consistency all day.

A terrific up and down saved McIlroy on the next but another short putt missed on 15 and by the par-four 17th things were tied. It felt like the champion needed a moment. He delivered majestically. Thomas having found trouble and laid up in front of the green, McIlroy stepped up from the fringe of the opposite rough and arrowed a wedge to a foot. A two-shot swing with one to play. A killer instinct and execution that told the world McIlroy was not going to be denied today.

Marshals could have done a better job on the 18th as the locals swarmed the trio. No matter. Finau holed a beauty to finish on a high but McIlroy was soaring now. A final birdie just for posterity.

“I wanted it a lot. I wanted it at the start of the day and there was a few different incentives in there. I've been up against JT quite a bit in the past and he's gotten the better of me a couple of times,” said McIlroy, his wife and daughter waiting at the airport for the short flight down to Boston for this week’s Major at Brookline. “I knew I had to play really good to beat him. Tony as well. Tony played incredible golf today too. So that was a big part of it. I think going up against the best and beating the best is always makes it extra special.

"And then, look, I alluded to it, I had extra motivation of what's going on across the pond. The guy that's spearheading that has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him. I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”