Roll up, roll up as the Rory show just keeps running along

What do we see when we see Rory?

A summer’s day is as good a time as any to ask the question. The week of a Major championship? Better again. After the week that was, when the sport of golf inexplicably tore itself apart at the seams? Starting to feel like a question that has to be asked.

In a wonderful piece tracking Tiger Woods during his second round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month, ESPN writer Kevin Van Valkenburg followed galleries thronging to watch the game’s icon limp and grind and grit his way around and described Woods as “the most accurate Rorschach test we have”.

But what of the Rors-chach test? What do we see?

For eight years now on weeks like these an Irish audience has seen someone falling short, short of an expectation that could never have been met, even if it indeed has never been met.

In that blurringly brilliant spell between 2011 and 2014, McIlroy fulfilled the prophecies and promises and claimed four Majors in three years. Somewhere in there, we went ahead and assumed that he’d made a fresh promise — it would always be like this. But he hadn’t promised us anything...anything but himself.

When McIlroy most recently fell short, at Southern Hills where his blistering opening round was never built upon and he finished in eighth to go with second at Augusta, it was Shane Lowry who tried to remind us.

"The armchair golfers don't realise how hard it is out here,” said Lowry. “I saw a quote from [Rory]…on how he hasn't won a major since 2014 but he has pretty much done everything else you have to do in the world of golf. People expected him to win 10 majors when he won those four and it just hasn't worked out like that.”

It is hard out here. Spending a week inside the ropes with McIlroy at the Canadian Open in Toronto reinforced just how hard it is. Here, in this country and city that has adopted him in a way few if any have, showering him with noise and love and wonder, it was still bloody hard. McIlroy has indeed done pretty much everything there is to do in golf — apart from defending a title. This week, of all weeks, offered him a fresh chance…

Wednesday — Pro-Am

What do they see when they see Rory? They are the swarming mass of humanity that makes up a PGA Tour event. The officials, the fellow pros, the sponsors and corporate hangers-on, the agents, the coaches, the media, the marshals and volunteers and then the fans.

They see the main attraction, the champion, the (adopted) local favourite, the wise counsel, the noble statesman, the peacekeeper and peacemaker, the self-effacing, approachable son-in-law whose words as much as actions must help the sport out of its existential crisis. Not by his own choice, McIlroy is all things to all of these people all of the time.

A Pro-Am is that suggestion that each Olympic event have a normal person compete for context come to life. McIlroy and four normal people set off early and don’t get very far. On the first hole, McIlroy dodges their second and third shots spraying left and right as he walks to where his first landed. “You scared me a little bit,” he jokes as one of his partner pokes an iron from one side of the rough to the other over his head.

The crowds are much smaller than what’s to come, more intimate too. Leaving the fifth green, a father apologetically asks McIlroy for a photo with his son, donned in a Liverpool shirt:

“Sorry, I know you’re a Manchester United fan.” “That’s okay,” McIlroy deadpans. “I’d rather be a Liverpool fan at the minute, trust me.”

United’s league title famine stretches back to the summer of 2013, just a year more than McIlroy’s Major itch but one of them has got much closer to a return to such glories in the intervening time.

On almost every green McIlroy hangs back and tests angles and inclines. Sometimes putting sometimes just rolling balls along. A truth in all of those intervening years is that if he isn’t going well on the greens, he isn’t going well at all.

By early afternoon he’s finished but just getting started. Goings on across the Atlantic, where the mutual desperation of Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia have met to bring golf to a crisis point of greed and morality, dictate as much. McIlroy sits in at the top table in the media centre and doesn’t shirk a question.

He argues that decisions made purely for financial reasons don’t end well and admits regrets over decisions he’s made himself. He may be implying financial, he may be implying political. The round he played with Donald Trump in 2017 wasn’t in the same stratosphere as the boot-licking sports washing Mickelson, McDowell and co. are engaging in. But it was foolish then and now. Lessons learned likely steel him to tackle the pressing political questions head on. So too the passing of years. Experience brings maturity brings authority. All these McIlroy things demand all these McIlroy qualities.

Thursday — First Round

There’s a dank drizzle and a dew in the verdant suburban corner that makes up St. George’s Golf and Country Club as the 7.13am grouping duck through a gap in the fence off Islington Avenue. Justin Thomas, who won when McIlroy didn’t at Southern Hills, is alongside him as is home hope Corey Connors. In another time Connors could be called a home favourite. But there’s only one favourite here this week.

McIlroy spends the morning getting back to being a golfer and clearly enjoys it. The moisture on the ground and in the skies soaks socks that will dry again in the promise of the day to come. He and Thomas stroll down the ninth, their first, discussing travel plans for Boston, where the US Open will be played. This nomadic life. The weekly churn, laying your head somewhere comfortable but unfamiliar too.

The crowds are Thursday crowds, discerning and engaged but polite. As are the greens. The putter is singing and McIlroy shoots a 66 to charge to the head of the field. He comes back in and praises the PGA Tour decision to ban the LIV rebels and pokes fun at their ridiculous team names.

Friday — Second Round

“He’s the Irish guy, well, Northern Irish … He’s in great shape … He used to be pudgy … He’s bulked up … He’s cute.”

Graeme McDowell and his outdoor accent don’t have exclusive rights to inane golf talk. There’s plenty to go around. But the sound that nearly two decades later remains the same around McIlroy is the exhaled wonder. It’s less than a half second long but rushes out of mouths to fill the silence when a ball has been obliterated off a tee. I first covered McIlroy when he won the West of Ireland as a 16-year-old. The exhaled wonder of Toronto in 2022 is identical to that of Rosses Point in 2005.

It’s sunny and beery and cheery. The locals are stretching vocal chords and lungs for the weekend cacophony to come. The card again has two bogeys but just four birdies. He fires drives 380 yards down the pipes then messes up wedges from 90 yards. They haven’t felt good in his hands for a while now. But no matter. He’s in the mix.

Saturday — Third Round

Harry Diamond is expecting. More accurately, his wife is. So former Ulster rugby player Niall O’Connor is on the bag. McIlroy appears to be used this as an opportunity to do more of his own calculus. The sums are working.

From the rough on the right of the par-five ninth he does his maths and asks O’Connor for a five iron, opens the face and goes down the grip. It’s a breathtaking shot. “One of the best I’ve hit all year,” he says.

The crowds are enormous and after their Open was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, Canadians are making the most of it and the most of him. Their reigning champion. The adulation is genuinely startling. With Tony Finau blistering to the front of the field, McIlroy gives chase and the galleries are in raptures.

The par-three 16th has been renamed The Rink, an ice hockey shaped tee box and stadium seating with marshals decked out in hockey referee uniforms. McIlroy and playing partner Keith Mitchell are still dealing with errant seconds around the 15th green as a rumbling chant roars down from the 16th.

“We want Rory.”

Marshals at the 15th call for silence but it’s not that kinda day.

“The Rory show,” says Dan, one of the unsuccessful silence-callers.

Sure. But why? Why here and why like this?

“He’s just a decent guy. A decent human being. He’s honest.”

Sunday — Final Round

The crowds snaked up and down Islington Avenue from early. No admission til 10am but they’re happy to wait.

McIlroy, Finau and Thomas are in an extended final grouping that is the stuff of PGA Tour dreams. The tension is crackling as they tee off on the short par-four 1st and when they get to the green, McIlroy is the only one to birdie it. Out in front and off to see what he can see over the next 17.

And the rest of us? Perhaps he will remain the Rors-chach test and we’ll all find something different. The Canadians will see a beloved, adopted son. At home we’ll see him more harshly.

But after a week when we all saw the naked greed of McDowell and the rest slithering to a moral low ground, maybe it’s time to take a step back first. It’s hard out here and Rory McIlroy, while being all things to all people at all times, deserves to be seen with a little more perspective.