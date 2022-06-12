USA takes dominant lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup

The result will be decided with eight singles matches at Merion Golf Club on Sunday.
USA takes dominant lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup

Lauren Walsh. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 14:23
PA Sport

The USA is on the brink of retaining the Curtis Cup for a third consecutive time after taking an eight-and-a-half to three-and-a-half lead over Great Britain and Ireland in Pennsylvania.

Amari Avery was instrumental in building USA's advantage, winning all four of her four-ball and foursomes matches.

Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh picked up one-and-a-half points for Great Britain and Ireland, while Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller also earned a victory over Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone in foursomes.

The result will be decided with eight singles matches at Merion Golf Club today.

More in this section

Patrick Reed joins LIV Golf Invitational series Former Masters champion Patrick Reed becomes latest player to join LIV series
Rory McIlroy file photo McIlroy makes light of disruption to stay firmly in contention in Toronto
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Bryson DeChambeau joins Saudi-backed rebel series
LIV Golf Invitational Series - London - Day Three - Centurion Club

Families of 9/11 victims outraged at Americans taking part in LIV Golf Series

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up