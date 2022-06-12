USA takes dominant lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup

The USA is on the brink of retaining the Curtis Cup for a third consecutive time after taking an eight-and-a-half to three-and-a-half lead over Great Britain and Ireland in Pennsylvania.
Amari Avery was instrumental in building USA's advantage, winning all four of her four-ball and foursomes matches.
Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh picked up one-and-a-half points for Great Britain and Ireland, while Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller also earned a victory over Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone in foursomes.
The result will be decided with eight singles matches at Merion Golf Club today.