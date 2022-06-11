Former Masters champion Patrick Reed becomes latest player to join LIV series

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series.

Reed is the 19th PGA Tour member to sign with the breakaway circuit, with the 17 competing in the first £20million event this week suspended by the Tour as soon as play started at Centurion Club on Thursday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the "same fate holds true" for any players who compete in future LIV events despite being denied permission, with Reed and Bryson DeChambeau set to contest the second event in Portland, Oregon at the end of the month.

"I'm super excited," Reed said. "Just the thought of being able to be part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better is unbelievable.

"It's refreshing to see team golf and takes you back to college golf and the Ryder Cup.

"I've been talking to some of the guys after the first and second rounds and they told me how well the tournament is run and the turnout with the fans, the energy and excitement. Portland can't get here fast enough."

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said: "The growing roster of LIV Golf players gets even stronger today with a player of Patrick Reed's calibre.

"He has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments.

"He's a major champion who has had a significant impact playing international team competitions, and he'll bring another impressive dynamic to our team-based format at LIV Golf."