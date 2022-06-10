McIlroy makes light of disruption to stay firmly in contention in Toronto

A week where the game of golf has veered from infamy to ridicule still found time for one more bizarre moment before the weekend arrived. Much like has done throughout this testing spell, Rory McIlroy seemed unfazed.

As the Irishman and playing partners Justin Thomas and Corey Conners were nearing the end of their second round at the Canadian Open, protestors entered the 17th hole near the green and let off pink flares. The nature of the protest wasn't immediately clear but a number of climate change activists have disrupted sporting events of late. A spectator video showed the protestors being tackled by course security.

What is going on here #canadianopen right in Rory’s back swing pic.twitter.com/m4Yi5IRsIp — Quinn Diamond (@quinn_dymo) June 10, 2022

After the smoke had quite literally cleared, defending champion McIlroy stepped up and drained a long putt for a birdie three to move himself further up the leaderboard. The Holywood man carded a two-under 68 to leave him on six-under overall, just a shot back from halfway clubhouse leader Wydnham Clark.

On a sun-kissed afternoon at St. George's McIlroy had taken his time warming up, his first birdie arriving on the par-five ninth. In truth it could and should have been more after his brilliant second.

Another eagle attempt came McIlroy's way on the 11th. He slid his putt just past the hole but with next week's US Open at Brookline rapidly looming into view, McIlroy's game looked in steady shape. He's spent an extended time in the record books as the defending Canadian Open champion after the event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVIS-19 complications.

Meanwhile in the group behind McIlroy, compatriot Shane Lowry gave himself quite the talking to as he looked to get his own challenge firing.

The Offaly native also waited until the final hole of his front nine to finally steal a stroke back from the course on a day of low scoring in the city's western suburbs. Lowry, who finished second to McIlroy here in 2019, lambasted himself for quite some time on the par-four 7th, f-bombs raining down after a fluffed chip and a second bogey coming his way.

However that birdie on the par-five ninth set him up for a back nine attack which duly arrived. Lowry stitched together three birdies and a bogey after the turn to leave himself just three back on four-under.

McIlroy is beloved by the Toronto masses perhaps in part because the local hopefuls have let the home nation down for so long now. Pat Fletcher is the last native winner of the Canadian Open, his victory in Vancouver in 1954 all but ancient history to the generations that descended on St. Georges. With 20 Canadians in the field, and a cluster of in-form talent on the PGA Tour, hopes of breaking that 69-year drought had been high early in the week.

By mid-afternoon Friday all Canadian eyes and hopes were focused on Adam Hadwin who sat six back on one-under with just two others inside the top 45. As the cut hovered around +1, 14 of the 20 Canadians looked like having their tournament come to end after just two days.