PGA Tour suspends all players taking part in LIV event

The PGA Tour gave their rebels all of 30 minutes of peace playing on the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV series before announcing that they have all been suspended.

The bitter battle between the organisations ramped up significantly on Thursday afternoon as less than a half hour after the inaugural LIV event began in England, the PGA Tour sent a memo to all members informing them that the players competing under the LIV banner at Centurion club were being suspended from all competition.

"In accordance with the PGA Tour's Tournament Regulations, the players competing this week without releases are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup," the statement from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan read.

"This also applies to all tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour: the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

"Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations."

The statement also confirmed that the 17 players — and any players who switch in the future — would also not be eligible for sponsor's invites.

The lengthy statement from Monahan came as the PGA Tour celebrated its return to Canada, where Rory McIlroy is defending his Canadian Open title in front of a huge Thursday morning crowd. There was particular resentment here that the Greg Norman-led upstart competition chose this as its opening week, shadowing a Canadian Open which has been cancelled both of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIV Golf were swiftly in their response to Monahan's missive, hitting back with their own statement which accused the Tour of being 'vindictive'.

"Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members," it said.

"It's troubling that the Tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

"This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."