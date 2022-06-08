Rory McIlroy: Decisions dictated by money usually don't end well

Not for the first time in these turbulent times, it was left to Rory McIlroy to argue the case that in some corners at least, the game of golf still has a moral compass and the courage to go with it. Not for the first time, he held his nerve and delivered.

With considered, almost quiet words, McIlroy again cut through the noise and nonsense of his counterparts who have jumped ship to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series and offered his assurances that he is not prepared to do likewise.

Stepping up on stage here in Toronto where this week he defends his Canadian Open title while the likes of Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson kick off the Saudi-led hostile takeover of the game, McIlroy took a breath. Then he took aim at those who use the riches on offer as enough of a justification for joining a venture funded by a human rights pariah.

“Speaking to a few people yesterday and one of the comments was ‘any decision that you make in your life that’s purely for money usually doesn’t end up going the right way',” McIlroy told the gathered press at St. George’s Golf Club.

“Obviously money is the deciding factor in so many things in this world but if it’s purely for money, it doesn’t seem to go the way you want it. I’ve had that before a couple of times in my life."

At every step, McIlroy has been steadfast in his opposition to the Greg Norman-led breakaway and, in spite of seeing big names like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed join the defectors, wasn’t for changing his own path.

“I think my stance on it has been pretty clear from the start. It’s not something that I want to participate in,” the 33-year-old said. “I’m certainly not knocking anyone for going. It’s their life. It’s their decision. They can live it like they want to. But for me, I want to play on the PGA Tour against the best players in the world.

"It’s a weird time in professional golf. We’re just going to have to see if any other guys decide to go a different direction and see what the consequences are. But for me right now, I’m happy playing on the PGA Tour and I have a nice schedule that I can pick for myself.”

McIlroy was pensive and paused to consider when LIV-related questions came from the floor. Many in Canada are particularly irked that their own Open, which has been cancelled twice in a row due to COVID restrictions, is being overshadowed by the $25M circus at the Centurion Club in London. The defending champion, who locals have long taken a particular shine to, recognised that hurt.

“[The LIV Series] is goading the PGA Tour into allowing releases for that event. It’s a conflicting event and we get releases for conflicting events,” he said. “There are a lot of things that they’ve done that don’t make sense to me. It’s very hard for me to put myself in their mind and think things through logically and get to the place they’ve gotten to.

"For the game in general it’s a shame that it’s going to fracture the game. The professional game is the window shop into golf. If the general public are confused about who’s playing where and what tournament’s on next week. It just becomes so confusing. I think everything needs to become more cohesive and it was on a pretty good trajectory until this happened.”

This week’s tournament in Canada’s biggest city presents McIlroy with the chance to successfully defend a title on the PGA Tour for the first time. It’s one he’s been waiting on. McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open in nearby Hamilton only for the tournament to be cancelled in both of the following years.

In giving it a plump scheduling slot the week before the year’s third Major, the US Open in Brookline, the PGA Tour ensured good things came to those Canadians who waited. The long-reigning champion hopes for the same can be true for him.

“I’m excited to be back and excited to finally defend my title from three years ago in Hamilton,” he said after playing a full 18 holes in Wednesday’s Pro-Am. “I have wonderful memories from that week. I love it here [at St. George’s], it’s a great set up.”

McIlroy will join US PGA champion Justin Thomas and home favourite Corey Connors in the marquee group while Shane Lowry will be in the following trio. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.4 Cameron Smith spearhead a richly talented field competing for a prize pot of $8.7 million in Toronto’s leafy western suburbs.

But on the eve of the return of elite golf to the country, so much chatter was about goings-on across the Atlantic, which rankled some. “It sucks,” said local Mackenzie Hughes when asked about LIV stealing limelight from the Canadian Open.

It’s fair to suggest then that the PGA Tour, and perhaps the wider sport, could do with the big names delivering here. It’s where McIlroy could talk loudest.