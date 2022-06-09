Byrne ready to repeat trick as she goes for Irish Close glory 

Sara Byrne returns home from a second year of collegiate golf with the University of Miami armed with a much improved game and the ambition to get her hands on the AIG Irish Women’s Amateur Close Championship trophy she won as a teenager four years ago.

Now 21 and an Ireland international, the Douglas golfer from County Cork has an affinity with the national championship that could only come from winning, as she did at Enniscrone in 2018. Having reached the quarter-finals at Ballybunion 12 months she is ready for another tilt in her first event of a hectic summer schedule, with 36 holes of strokeplay qualifying this Saturday at Grange GC in Dublin.

“It’s always super special,” Byrne said of the Irish Close, “and winning it in 2018 was probably one of the best weeks of my life. Winning that having just turned 17 was unbelievable.

“I think it matured me as a golfer. It was my first big big win and it made me realise I can do it… It pushed me onto a different level so I will always have a special place in my heart.

“It’s the Irish Close and everyone loves it. It’s a great tournament and it’s in historic event that we all look forward to playing in and hopefully I’ll be able to capitalise on my 2018 win and take that experience with me because it is a long week. It’s a long journey mentally. It’s eight rounds if you get to the final so it’s about stamina and whoever can be mentally fit for the eight rounds.” Byrne is also buoyed by her sophomore season in Miami.

“My second year was very good and I was very happy with it. My first semester in the second year at the end of it I got a few top 10s which was very good and I saw myself pushing to a different level again. It was really promising and I really liked it.

“Then going into my second semester I had a lot of higher expectations because I knew where my game was at and I was really confident.

“So I had a very solid season and I had a lot of top 20s. I was getting myself and really good positions and after two rounds or two-and-a-half rounds I’d be inside the top 10 and unfortunately I wasn’t able to capitalise on that.

“But I still had a great semester and I know where my golf is at now. Every semester I seem to be getting better and jumping up to the next level which is a real confidence booster for this summer season.

8 June 2022; Sara Byrne prepares at her home course in Douglas, Cork, for the AIG Irish Womens Amateur Irish Close Championship, which takes place between Saturday and Tuesday at Grange Golf Club, Dublin. AIG are proud supporters of Irish golf and long-term partners of Golf Ireland. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“I have a lot of golf behind me in the last few months and a lot of good golf has been played. I’ll try to not have too many high expectations because I’ve discovered during the two years in Miami that the more expectations I have, the worse it gets. I put pressure on myself with my expectations. So when I’m playing good golf, I know my golf is there I just have to go out and play and have fun and see what happens.

“If I have a great week, I have a great week and if I don’t, I just have to practice harder and work on what needs to be worked on. So I don’t have too many expectations but I’m still hoping to play really good golf.” Byrne has continued to work with her swing coach Fred Twomey throughout her time on the US collegiate circuit and they have resume in-person training sessions since her return in preparation for a summer that will see the Cork golfer play the British Amateur at Hunstanton in Norfolk later this month before the European Team Championships in Conwy, Wales, and the European Individuals in Paris ahead of the Home Internationals on Irish soil at Ballyliffin in August.

She believes every aspect of her game has improved during her time in Miami, and has increased her birdies per round average from “one or two” to “five or six”, but added: “In the future, with the game I have now, it’s there, it just needs to become way more consistent so I’m working a lot with my swing coach Fred Twomey here. Throughout America I’d always been working with Fred and we’re just working a lot to make it way more consistent.”