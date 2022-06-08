Reports: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed the latest to join rebel Saudi golf tour

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the latest big-name players to join the rebel Saudi LIV Golf Series, according to reports.

Already confirmed for the opening event at the Centurion Club this week are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, with Rickie Fowler also linked.

Now Telegraph Sport reports that DeChambeau and Reed will also be joining the tour, in a fresh blow to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson has refused to confirm or deny if he has been banned or suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement.

Mickelson has not competed since February's Saudi International, missing the Masters and his title defence in the US PGA Championship following the fallout from his explosive comments about Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour.

The six-time major winner described the Saudis as "scary m************" and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia's "horrible record on human rights" - including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi - in an interview with the author of an unauthorised biography.

Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates" and also accused the Tour of "obnoxious greed".

The 51-year-old's lengthy absence led to speculation that he had been suspended, but speaking at a press conference ahead of the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, Mickelson refused to confirm if he had been suspended, or currently was.

"I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time," he said.

Mickelson also declined to confirm if he was receiving USD 200million (£159.5m) to compete in the LIV Golf events, but his answer indicated that the reported amount may well be accurate.

"I feel that contract agreements should be private," Mickelson added. "Doesn't seem to be the case, but it should be."

An unshaven Mickelson was unusually subdued throughout the press conference, often pausing before answering questions and choosing his words carefully.

"I have really enjoyed my time on the PGA Tour," he said when asked how he ended up representing the people he claimed he was using for "leverage" against the PGA Tour.

"I've had some incredible experiences, some great memories and have a lot of strong opinions that should and could be a lot better.

"One of the mistakes I've made is voicing those publicly, so I will really make an effort to keep those conversations behind closed doors going forward. I think that's the way to be the most efficient and get the most out of it."

Amnesty International renewed its call for players to speak out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, rather than being "willing stooges" of sportswashing.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's chief executive, said: "It's been extremely disappointing to hear a number of golf's best-known figures attempting to play down the terrible murder of Jamal Khashoggi while sidestepping the real gravity of Saudi Arabia's appalling human rights record.

"Platitudes about golf being a 'force for change' mean very little if players are acting as unofficial arms of the Saudi government's PR machine.

"Contrary to the rhetoric coming from some players, Saudi Arabia has become more repressive in recent years not less - human rights defenders and peaceful critics have been locked up, torture in jails is rife, and mass executions have shocked the world.

"Rather than acting as the willing stooges of Saudi sportswashing, we'd like to see golfers at the LIV Golf Invitational speaking out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia."