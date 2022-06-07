Tiger Woods announces he won't play at US Open

Woods hopes to return for the Open next month.
Tiger Woods announces he won't play at US Open

File photo dated 19-07-2019 of Tiger Woods who will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am in County Limerick this summer, tournament organisers have announced. Issue date: Thursday April 14, 2022.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 16:55
Shane Donovan

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will not play at the US Open next week after recently making his comeback at Augusta.

Woods was forced to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May and does not believe he is ready for the year's next major.

He announced on social media that he needs to strengthen his body in order to compete in more championship golf, and that he will thus miss the tournament.

He said: "I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. 

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus ProAm and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

