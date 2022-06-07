Watch: 'Proud' Graeme McDowell defends new Saudi-backed golf league

Ireland's Graeme McDowell has come under fire from journalists questioning his justification for playing in the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series which gets underway this week at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

McDowell was speaking at a press conference for the event along with Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, and Louis Oosthuizen.

He was asked about the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. McDowell said that no one could defend it but he was willing to help Saudi 'get to where they want to be.'

“The Khashoggi situation, we all agree that was reprehensible,” McDowell said. “No-one’s going to argue that fact, but we’re golfers.

“I really feel golf is a force of good in the world and I love using the game of golf as something to help grow around the world and be role models to kids. We’re not politicians.

“If Saudi Arabia want to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be, I think we’re proud to help them on that journey, using the game of golf and the abilities we have to help grow the sport.”

McDowell pretty much explains sportswashing in 76 seconds.



Even throws in a "we're not politicians" while explaining how they're happy to be pawns in the politician's game.



It's about the money. Just say it's about the piles and piles of money.pic.twitter.com/iIzKlX8edq — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 7, 2022

Asked specifically how golf is helping repressed groups in Saudi Arabia, McDowell added: “I wish I had the ability to be able to have that conversation with you.

“As golfers if we tried to cure geopolitical situations in every country in the world that we played in, we wouldn’t play a lot of golf. That’s a really hard question to answer. We are just here to focus on the golf.”

Preparing for the Saudi golf series launch, Graeme McDowell talked about golf being a force for good. I asked how the sovereign wealth funded series will help those who have been killed, oppressed and suffered by Saudi actions.https://t.co/lLxnCCQsqm pic.twitter.com/rtDaetqnG1 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 7, 2022

McDowell, whose Ryder Cup eligibility is tied to membership of the DP World Tour, said he had not felt the need to resign from the PGA Tour, although he admitted he did not want to get involved in a “legal situation” with the organisation.

“In regards to the Ryder Cup, it’s something I weighed up long and hard before I made the decision to come out here. I hope it doesn’t affect that,” said McDowell, who holed the winning putt at Celtic Manor in 2010.

“When you look at the European Tour and the players here have done a great amount for the Ryder Cup product and it would be a shame to see those guys not invited back.

“Is it healthy for the sport? This tour is designed to be an add-on to the greatest tours in the world.”

🗣️ "I haven't resigned my membership... as of yet"



Graeme McDowell says the LIV Tour is not designed to divide, hopes 'we can all get on together and that inclusion won't affect Ryder Cup participation 👇 pic.twitter.com/OzgOoy3fG0 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 7, 2022

McDowell has already lost sponsors as a result of his decision to join the breakaway league. The consequences of his decision might not have ended yet.