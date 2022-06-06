Leona Maguire hangs tough to claim highest major finish and €244,000 reward

Three over 74 in the final round in North Carolina for Cavan girl in tough conditions at Pine Needles
Leona Maguire hangs tough to claim highest major finish and €244,000 reward

Leona Maguire during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 09:08
Cian Locke

LEONA Maguire bagged her first top ten finish in a major and pocketed €244,000  to boot in the US Women's Open Sunday at Pine Needles.

The Cavan ace shot a final round 74 (+3) in tough conditions to tie for eighth on two-under, 11 shots shy of winner Minjee Lee of Australia.

"It's my first top 10 at a US Open, first cut I've made at a US Open, so that's big progress for me," Maguire said. "I didn't get off to the best of starts but tried to stay really patient as I knew everybody was struggling out there," said Maguire.

"A lot of the pins were tucked, and you couldn't make a lot of birdies. It was just trying to limit the amount of mistakes. It was a little firmer today and it was definitely set up a little bit tougher. There was definitely a little bit more breeze; pins were a little trickier today. Overall that's reflected in the scores.

"You couldn't get close to a lot of the pins today, so you just had to take your chances when you got them."

Lee has joined Australia’s all-time golf greats as a multiple major champion with a runaway victory in North Carolina.

Lee converted a three-stroke third-round lead into a four-shot triumph ato pocket a cheque for €1.45m.

The 26-year-old finished at 13 under par for the tournament after closing with a 71 on Sunday.

Lee is the third Australian to win the US Women’s Open, the biggest event in female golf, after Karrie Webb (2000 and 2001) and Jan Stephenson.

The Perth star’s dominant victory follows her breakthrough maiden major at the Evian Championship last July and is set to catapult Lee from fourth to No 2 in the world.

The win also elevated Lee into an esteemed company as only the sixth Australian golfer to have captured multiple majors.

Webb, with seven major championships, Stephenson (three) and men’s greats Peter Thomson (five), Greg Norman (two) and David Graham (two) are the only other Australians to have won more than one.

After starting the final round three clear, Lee all but slammed the door shut on the chasing pack with consecutive birdies on the first two holes to charge five clear.

The world No 4 then made bogeys on the fifth and seventh holes but still reached the turn where she had started at 13 under par, while her American playing partner Mina Harigae had dropped one shot to slip four behind.

Lee turned the back nine into a procession as her challengers fell away, with Harigae (72) finishing runner-up.

Already the LPGA Tour’s 2022 scoring average leader and victorious in her last two stroke play starts, Lee’s next target will be the Women’s British Open next month.

She could potentially replace Korean Jin Young Ko as world No 1 if she wins the final women’s major of the year at Muirfield.

Agencies/Guardian

More in this section

Madden leads East of Ireland with impressive 67 at blustery Baltray Madden leads East of Ireland with impressive 67 at blustery Baltray
Rory McIlroy happy after ‘solid day’ at Memorial Tournament Rory McIlroy happy after ‘solid day’ at Memorial Tournament
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship Campbell chasing fourth Major and European return as East returns
<p>Finland’s Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open thanks to a closing 64 (Jane Barlow/PA)</p>

Kalle Samooja claims European Open after overturning seven-shot deficit

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up