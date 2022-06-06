Leona Maguire hangs tough to claim highest major finish and €244,000 reward

LEONA Maguire bagged her first top ten finish in a major and pocketed €244,000 to boot in the US Women's Open Sunday at Pine Needles.

The Cavan ace shot a final round 74 (+3) in tough conditions to tie for eighth on two-under, 11 shots shy of winner Minjee Lee of Australia.

"It's my first top 10 at a US Open, first cut I've made at a US Open, so that's big progress for me," Maguire said. "I didn't get off to the best of starts but tried to stay really patient as I knew everybody was struggling out there," said Maguire.

"A lot of the pins were tucked, and you couldn't make a lot of birdies. It was just trying to limit the amount of mistakes. It was a little firmer today and it was definitely set up a little bit tougher. There was definitely a little bit more breeze; pins were a little trickier today. Overall that's reflected in the scores.

"You couldn't get close to a lot of the pins today, so you just had to take your chances when you got them."

Lee has joined Australia’s all-time golf greats as a multiple major champion with a runaway victory in North Carolina.

Lee converted a three-stroke third-round lead into a four-shot triumph ato pocket a cheque for €1.45m.

The 26-year-old finished at 13 under par for the tournament after closing with a 71 on Sunday.

Lee is the third Australian to win the US Women’s Open, the biggest event in female golf, after Karrie Webb (2000 and 2001) and Jan Stephenson.

The Perth star’s dominant victory follows her breakthrough maiden major at the Evian Championship last July and is set to catapult Lee from fourth to No 2 in the world.

The win also elevated Lee into an esteemed company as only the sixth Australian golfer to have captured multiple majors.

Webb, with seven major championships, Stephenson (three) and men’s greats Peter Thomson (five), Greg Norman (two) and David Graham (two) are the only other Australians to have won more than one.

After starting the final round three clear, Lee all but slammed the door shut on the chasing pack with consecutive birdies on the first two holes to charge five clear.

The world No 4 then made bogeys on the fifth and seventh holes but still reached the turn where she had started at 13 under par, while her American playing partner Mina Harigae had dropped one shot to slip four behind.

Lee turned the back nine into a procession as her challengers fell away, with Harigae (72) finishing runner-up.

Already the LPGA Tour’s 2022 scoring average leader and victorious in her last two stroke play starts, Lee’s next target will be the Women’s British Open next month.

She could potentially replace Korean Jin Young Ko as world No 1 if she wins the final women’s major of the year at Muirfield.

Agencies/Guardian