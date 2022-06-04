Campbell chasing fourth Major and European return as East returns

Colm Campbell wants to take a giant step towards earning a spot on Ireland's six-man team for July's European Team Championships when he seeks his fourth amateur Major in the East of Ireland at County Louth this weekend.

The Warrenpoint man, who no longer plays full time as work and family life take priority, proved class is permanent when he captured his second Flogas Irish Amateur Open after a playoff at The Island last month.

After initially deciding he would limit himself to the domestic scene and try to regain his place on the Home Internationals team through the Bridgestone Tour's Order of Merit, the 35-year old has added the British Amateur to his schedule and set his sights on making the six-man team for the European Amateur Team Championships at PGA Catalunya Resort from 6-10 July.

"My plan has slightly changed," he admitted. "There are a couple of things there that weren't really on the agenda at the start of the season, so I'm trying to give myself an extra chance of making the six-man team by playing the Amateur at Royal Lytham."

He knows it wont be easy at Baltray, even without most of the top players.

"It's always tough to win no matter what the field is like," 2014 winner Campbell said of a field that's missing all the Irish team bar Douglas' Peter O'Keeffe, Laytown and Bettystown's Alex Maguire and Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty.

"But I'm going back to a place I feel comfortable at, and I was obviously lucky enough to win an East before, and I've had a decent record around it. My game is in good shape. So hopefully, come Monday, we won't be too far away."

It's the first edition of the East for three years following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and after back-to-back wins by South Africans in 2018 and 2019, a home winner looks likely with just three overseas entries this year.

Tramore's Jack Hearn, who returned from college in Alabama to win the Ulster Strokeplay at Belvoir Park earlier this week, could be a threat while Royal Dublin's Max Kennedy, Naas’ Robert Brazill, Grange’s Jake Whelan and Dundalk’s former Walker Cup player Caolan Rafferty will also be a threat.

"Anybody realistically has a chance, there are that many good players nowadays," Campbell said. "So while there are a few lads in St Andrews, the field is quite strong, and nobody's going to be handled the title come Monday evening. You're gonna have to go out and earn it."

Baltray is in pristine condition with the rough getting thicker by the hour, and Campbell reckons that suits him.

"Like any links course, you have to drive the ball well," he said of the “juicy” rough. "If you're coming out of the rough all day, it's going be a long day. Driving the ball was one of the key aspects of actually getting over the line at The Island.”

The leading 42 players and ties after tomorrow's second round will make the cut for Monday's final 36, and Campbell is hoping to be in the mix as he looks to head to the British Amateur with a strong chance of making that six-man team.