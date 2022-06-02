McDowell: 'If I tried to get involved in curing geo-political situations...I wouldn't play much golf'

Irish golfer defends his decision to join lucrative Saudi-backed breakaway golf venture by insisting 'I am here to play golf'
Losing his grip: Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland throws his putter in the air on the 6th green during Day One of the International Series England at Slaley Hall on June 02, 2022 in Hexham, England. Pic: Jan Kruger/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 19:52
Examiner Staff

Graeme McDowell has said that while he is worried about the impact of joining the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event next week in England he is adamant he has made the right decision. 

The 2010 U.S. Open champion and European Ryder Cup veteran, speaking at the Asian Tour’s International Series England event, said the decision to join the cash-rich, Saudi-funded $25 million tournament was a difficult one but is a 'compelling opportunity.

“I’m happy to see the field being announced,’’ McDowell told the National Club Golfer. “I think it’s a strong field. It was a very difficult decision. It’s a difficult decision as a player when there’s so many unknowns. We don’t know what the reaction is going to be. It just boils down to the fact that I am a business and I’ve operated all over the world for 20 years. This is a compelling opportunity. It’s a fun format and there are some guarantees there.

“It wasn’t a decision I took very lightly. I realized the consequences could be far ranging. But I felt like it was the right decision for me and my family – to be able to take an opportunity like this and play on something new.

“At the end of the day, it’s another golf tour, which we’ve operated on all over the world for the last 20 years. I feel like I have the right to do that.’’ 

McDowell lost his sponsorship deal with RBC after he decided to take part in Greg Norman's Saudi-backed venture. Fellow golfer Dustin Johnson was dropped from the label for the same reason.

An RBC statement read: "As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players.

"We wish them well in their future endeavours."

Fellow European Ryder Cup players Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer are among the others to have signed up along with Americans Kevin Na and Talor Gooch.

McDowell, 42, said that while the firestorm created by the Saudi state's actions in recent times did factor into his deliberations, he is nonetheless comfortable to be aligned with them. 

“I'm not here to cure the world's geo-political situation,” McDowell said. “I am here to play golf. What went on with Jamal Khashoggi was reprehensible. We all agree that was wrong, but we are focused here on golf.

"If I tried to get involved in curing the geo-political situations in all the countries that I've visited around the world, I wouldn't play much golf.”

<p>Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland during a press conference prior of the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on February 02, 2021 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)</p>

