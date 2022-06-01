Harrington excited to make Senior Open debut

Pádraig Harrington will make his debut at The Senior Open alongside a host of fellow Open Champions at Gleneagles in July.

The two-time winner of The Open will make his Senior Open bow in Scotland alongside fellow double Open Champion Ernie Els, as well as Darren Clarke, Tom Lehman and Sandy Lyle, who have all lifted the Claret Jug.

The Senior Open will visit Gleneagles for the first time in 2022 as the 2014 Ryder Cup venue welcomes the stars of the over-50s game for Europe’s only Senior Major Championship.

Harrington, and his fellow Open Champions, will bid to become only the fourth player in golf history to lift both the Claret Jug and the Senior Open trophy when he tees it up in Gleneagles in July, with only Bob Charles, Gary Player and Tom Watson having achieved the feat.

The Irishman, who turned 50 last year, has 32 professional victories to his name, including back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008, forming part of a stunning run of form which included the US PGA Championship in August 2008, and he is now ready to attempt to add a haul of Senior Major Championships to his CV.

"I am excited to be making my debut at The Senior Open and to be able to do so in Scotland is very special.

"I always love playing there and it holds precious memories for me as the country of my first Major Championship win.

“It will be a pleasure to be back at Gleneagles. It is a great venue and I have fond memories of being there as a Vice Captain at the 2014 Ryder Cup. My earliest memory of the King’s Course was when watching Peter O’Malley make two eagles and three birdies in the last five holes of the final round to win the 1992 Scottish Open in a dramatic finish.

“I love the buzz that surrounds a Major Championship, and I am looking forward to the challenge and bidding to add more titles to my collection.”

