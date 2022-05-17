Douglas Golf Club plays host to a national championship for third time

Cork’s Douglas Golf Club plays host to a national championship for the third time this week when the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open gets underway on Wednesday with Karl Bornemann leading the home-course challenge.

The 2021 Irish Senior Men’s Close champion is one of four Douglas players in the field and hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lisa Maguire at the 2009 Irish Women’s Amateur Open Strokeplay and her successor Lucy Goddard of England in 2014 in claiming an Irish title in the Cork city suburbs.