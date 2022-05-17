Douglas Golf Club plays host to a national championship for third time

Cork’s Douglas Golf Club plays host to a national championship for the third time this week when the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open gets underway on Wednesday with Karl Bornemann leading the home-course challenge.
The 2021 Irish Senior Men’s Close champion is one of four Douglas players in the field and hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lisa Maguire at the 2009 Irish Women’s Amateur Open Strokeplay and her successor Lucy Goddard of England in 2014 in claiming an Irish title in the Cork city suburbs.
An Ireland Senior Men’s international, Bornemann finished T6 in the season-opening Munster Senior Men's Amateur Open at Dungarvan earlier this month and is relishing the chance to play for national honours on home soil.
“There is a very strong field here this week,” Bornemann said of a line-up including competitors from England, Wales, Jersey, Italy, France, Norway, Singapore and the United States. “The calibre of player that is here will be able to form a gameplan around Douglas very quickly.
“We have 30 international players coming that felt it was a competition worth competing in, and we’re delighted to welcome them to Cork.
“The lads in Douglas have done a fantastic job in getting the course ready. We played a practice round on Monday with some of the foreign players competing to give them a look at the course for the first time.”
The competition gets underway on Wednesday morning, with the champion being crowned on Friday evening and Douglas GC general manager John McHenry said: “We’ve had some rain and the course has dampened down a little bit but it’s in good condition, they’ll be playing it as a par 70 and it will be a good test for the players.”