Ignorance may be bliss for Rory at Southern Hills 

Rory McIlroy arrived at the season’s second major championship with a fresh outlook on a course he’d never seen before Monday’s practice. The notion of “ignorance is bliss” might be the ticket he needs to get back into the major win column at the PGA Championship.

“I feel good about my game. I've done some good work,” McIlroy said on Tuesday at Southern Hills Country Club. “One of the things I've tried to work on and I've done well, I've led greens in regulation the last two tournaments I've played. That's something that hasn't quite been there, and that's something you need to do, especially around here.

“I focused a lot on iron play and chipping and putting last week in practice because I knew that was basically sort of going to be the key to having a good week this week. I feel good about it all. I'm certainly in a better place with my game than where I was this time last year going into Kiawah. Happy about that.” McIlroy got his first look at the recently Gil Hanse enhanced Perry Maxwell gem on and he like what he saw. He’s been honing his iron and wedge game at home based on flyover videos he’d watched of the course and tidbits he’d taken from bumping into Tom Gillis, who played Southern Hills in last year’s Senior PGA Championship, on the range at the B ear’s Club last weekend.

“I didn't know what this place was like before Gil got his hands on it, but I think he's done a wonderful job with it. Love the green complexes. I love that he gives you options off the tee,” McIlroy said. “I think you're going to see a lot of different strategies this week, guys hitting driver where maybe other guys aren't and vice versa. It's a really good track. I really enjoyed playing it yesterday, and I think it's going to be a wonderful test this week.

“One of the things I loved is the way they've cut the runoffs, it's very hard to putt from off the greens. They're trying to get wedges in guys' hands, which I really like. It's forcing you to chip instead of just – like whenever Pinehurst was, 2014, you could putt from sort of everywhere; where this is actually forcing you to get a wedge in your hand, which is really good. I like that.” The key to ending his eight-year major drought, McIlroy continues to reiterate, is not digging himself an early hole by getting overly aggressive. That tendency has ruined many chances since 2014.

“I think over the past few years, the things that have stopped me from getting in contention or being able to win these majors is big numbers and shooting myself out of it sort of early,” he said. “I can even think back to Augusta, I finished three behind in the end, and I went bogey, double bogey on 10 and 11 on Friday. You go par-par there and all of a sudden there's those three shots. It doesn't take much in major championships to; it's tiny margins.

“Look, I'd love to go out those weeks and get a lead and build on it, but that unfortunately isn't going to happen all the time. I think the most consistent way to get yourself to be able to have chances to win these major championships is to sort of adopt that conservative strategy. Tiger (Woods) did it most of his career, and okay, he had a couple of huge wins in there, but a lot of times being conservative with his strategy, letting other guys make the mistakes – pars are pretty good in major championships – that's sort of the philosophy that I believe in going forward.” In a recent BBC interview on 5 Live Sport’s All About podcast, McIlroy put a little perspectyive on his lack of major wins since claiming the Open and PGA back-to-back in 2014.

“I haven't won a major in the last seven years but I've basically won everything else there is to win in golf,” he said. “I've won the Players Championship; I've won FedEx Cups; I've won Race to Dubai titles; World Golf Championships; I've won national opens. I've done a lot in the last seven years.

"Yes, that hasn't included a major championship but I've played good enough golf in those seven years to win one. I'm staying as patient as I possibly can and to just keep giving myself chances. If I do keep giving myself chances, hopefully those chances end up turning into wins."

As always, McIlroy was asked to weigh in on the various on-going themes haunting the game including the threat of the rival LIV Golf series and the absence of reigning champion Phil Mickelson, who remains in exile over his involvement in coordinating with Greg Norman’s upstart and his indelicate comments about both sides of the tussle.

“Unfortunate; sad,” was McIlroy’s terse assessment of missing Mickelson’s title defense. “This should be a celebration, right? He won a major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big, big moment in the game of golf. I think he should be here this week and celebrating what a monumental achievement he achieved last year. It's unfortunate. It's sad. Yeah, I don't know what else I can say.” As for LIV Golf, McIlroy admits his “dead in the water” comments from February “might have been a little presumptuous at that point,” but he wishes whatever is going to happen will happen already so everyone can move on.

“It seems like it's still going. Greg and everyone behind it are very determined. I think we're just going to have to see how it plays out. Guys are going to make decisions,” he said. “Honestly, it's going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we're just going to have to see how it all shakes out.

“Honestly I'm rooting for it all to be over. I'm just so sick of talking about it. I've made my decision, and I know where I want to play. I'm not standing in anyone's way, and I'm not saying that they shouldn't go over there and play if that's what they feel is right for them, then 100 percent they should go and do it. … But I think the sooner it all happens and the sooner everything shakes out, I think we can all just go back to not talking about it and doing what we want to do.”