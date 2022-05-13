The Island bares its teeth as Irish trio tackle conditions to share lead

The Island proved the big winner for the second day running as winds gusting to 35 kmph left the elite field struggling in the Flogas Irish Amateur Open.

The scoring average for the morning wave was in the 80s before the southwest wind eased. But even then, not one player in the 132-man field could match par yesterday.

Overnight leader Matthew Wilson of Scotland bogeyed the 17th and double-bogeyed the 18th to card a 76 that left him tied for fourth on one-over-par with West of Ireland champion Alan Fahy (74) from Bray and The Island's Joseph Hanney (75).

They are one stroke behind a trio of leaders - Carton House's Marc Boucher, Ballybofey and Stranorlar's Ryan Griffin and Castle's Robert Moran.

Moran came from the "wrong" side of the draw, chiselling out a 74 in the worst of the wind as Griffin also shot 74 thanks to an eagle two at the 18th, where he holed a six-iron from 168 yards.

"I played lovely in the past few days, even on the wrong side of the draw," Moran said. "It's all about plotting my way around the course over the weekend. You can't chase shots around here. Hopefully, a few more putts go in tomorrow and I'll be fine."

Boucher shot a best of the day 73 by following early birdies at the 10th and 12th with bogeys at the 16th, 18th and seventh.

"I made a couple of sloppy mistakes coming in, but I am happy enough," he said. "I would have taken 73 at the start of the day."

Fahy was five-over through nine holes, having started on the back nine before picking up two shots at the third and fourth.

"It was all about keeping the head down and making par," he said. "It was a grind out there. Every shot requires a lot of concentration. The wind takes it out of you."

Douglas' Jack Murphy is the leading Munster player, tied for 11th on four-over after a 75, while defending champion Peter O'Keeffe is tied 31st on eight-over after a 78 with the top 50 and ties to qualify for tomorrow's final round.

Meanwhile Niall Kearney is just two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Soudal Open in Belgium. The Dubliner shot a second-round four-under in Antwerp to find himself two behind the leaders, headed by England's Sam Horsfield.

Lev Grinberg's dream DP World Tour debut will continue into the weekend as the 14-year-old amateur comfortably made the cut after adding a second-round 69 to the 70 he shot on his home course on Thursday to sit five shots off the lead.