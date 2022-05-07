Scotland’s Lorna McClymont sets pace at Flogas Open

Scotland’s Lorna McClymont will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Flogas Irish Women's and Girls' Amateur Open at Co. Louth.

The University of Stirling student has enjoyed an excellent 2022, winning The R&A’s Student Series, and she took that form into Saturday morning, recording six birdies on the front nine.

Bogeys on 10 and 18, reduced her lead to one, by McClymont is happy to be going into the final round in pole position.

“I holed quite a few good putts, my driving was pretty good like yesterday to put myself in really good positions and the putting was there. I might feel a wee bit of pressure tomorrow but I will try to put that aside and just enjoy it. Whatever happens, happens and just see how it goes. Enjoying it is the main thing.”

England’s Millie Thompson leads the chasing pack. Playing in the morning wave, Thompson took advantage of the benign conditions to shoot a 70.

“Conditions were a lot better than yesterday,” Thompson said after her round. “The wind was down and the sun was shining. It made playing off the tee especially far more manageable. I played really well today, but felt like I left some shots out there. I’m really pleased with my round. This course really suits my eye and my game. I enjoy playing here and that helps getting low scores.”

There is a three way tie for third place on -3, including Knock’s Katie Poots. The Ireland Girls’ international shot a 69 to push herself right into contention going into tomorrow.

“I had my friends there to support me the last few holes on the way in and there was a bit of craic. I’m delighted to be where I am and a bit shocked. I didn’t expect to be coming in like that but yeah happy enough. I just got to play my own game and see what happens tomorrow.”

Poots is joined on -3, by Sweden’s Ida Lindqvist and Round 1 leader Abbie Teasdale. Lindqvist and McClymont are the only two players with under-par rounds on the opening two days, while Teasdale shot a level par 74 on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland Girls’ international Marina Joyce Moreno is on -2 alongside England’s Claudia Hastings, and has put her position going into the final day down to time on the range in recent weeks. “It’s very exciting and it is very motivating for me to keep on practicing to put myself into positions like I am now.”

Fifty one players made the cut for the final day, with McClymont, Thompson and Poots teeing off in the final group at 11am on Sunday morning.