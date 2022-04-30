John Rahm still in command at Mexico Open

The Spaniard birdied all four of the day's par fives to lead at 12-under 130.
John Rahm

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 10:18

Mexico World number two Jon Rahm is two shots ahead following the second round of the Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallara.

"I feel like I might be a little bit more satisfied with today's score than yesterday," Rahm told PGA.

"Yesterday I felt like I was really under control and relatively speaking stress free. Today was a bit more of a grind, but still a really good round of golf."

He was trailed by American Alex Smalley at 10-under 132.

Four of Smalley's compatriots - Adam Long, Andrew Novak, Cameron Champ and Patrick Reed - followed on nine-under 133.

England's Aaron Rai shared the ninth spot with five others on eight-under 134.

