Lauren Walsh secures second Curtis Cup call

Kildare native Lauren Walsh has been named on the Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team.

The 21-year-old Castlewarden star will be part of an eight-strong team that faces the USA at Merion Golf Club from June 10th to 12th.

This will be Walsh's second appearance in the Curtis Cup, as she was part of last year's side that lost in Conwy 12 ½ to 7½

Walsh said: "I'm delighted to be selected again for my second Curtis Cup. Last year's competition in Conwy was one of the best weeks of my life. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to play in a Curtis Cup on American soil. It'll be a different style of golf to what we played in Wales. I cant wait to get to Merion."

Meanwhile Kirkistown Castle's Beth Coulter has been selected as second reserve, after being selected in the extended original squad.

Elaine Ratcliffe will captain the GB&I team again and is looking forward to travelling to America with a strong squad.

“I would like to congratulate these eight players on their selection to the Great Britain and Ireland team. The Curtis Cup is one of the highlights of the amateur game and I know they will all put in their best performances at Merion.

“I am delighted to have six of the girls from last year back in the team for the 2022 match and I believe this gives us a strong base to build upon. The two new players to the team will strengthen that talent base and we very much look forward to an exciting match.”

The GB&I team: Hannah Darling (18, Broomieknowe, Scotland); Louise Duncan (22, West Kilbride, Scotland); Annabell Fuller (19, Roehampton, England); Charlotte Heath (20, Huddersfield, England); Caley McGinty (21, Knowle, England); Emily Price (22, Ludlow, England); Lauren Walsh (21, Castlewarden, Ireland); Amelia Williamson (21, Sheringham, England).

Reserves: Lottie Woad (18, Farnham, England) Beth Coulter (18, Kirkistown Castle, Ireland)