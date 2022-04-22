Leona Maguire's full circle, from Cavan to North Carolina

Leona Maguire won’t get back to the homeland for Cavan’s first foray into the Ulster Championship on Saturday. There are pressing matters to attend to eight time zones away.

That doesn’t mean she’ll miss out on any of the action though. No chance. In the early breakfast hours in Los Angeles, every kick from Cavan’s trip to Antrim and Corrigan Park in west Belfast will be relayed. Each ping that lights up the phone screen will tell a story. Until they don’t.

“I won’t be back home in time for that but Dad will give me the full blow by blow. I won’t miss a thing, trust me!” Maguire laughs. “When the notifications go quiet…that’s when I’ll know it’s close.”

You sense the notifications — from dad or otherwise — don’t go quiet all that often for the No.19 ranked golfer in the women’s game these days. She’s in the City of Angels for the LA Open this week, as the LPGA Tour’s West Coast swing offers some long overdue travel respite, a little stability after a whirlwind couple of months that rewired the body clock more than once.

The phone was already busy in the wake of her indomitable debut at the Solheim Cup last year. But it’s really been lighting up since Maguire made more history in early February when she became the first Irish winner on the LPGA Tour with an emphatic victory at the Drive On Championship. This week she spoke with the Irish Examiner after the K Club had come calling, bringing her aboard as their new touring professional.

Winning, not to mention shattering such a significant glass ceiling in Irish sport, so early in the season obviously brought benefits. But as the hectic weeks that followed began to catch up a little with Maguire, the breakthrough victory has brought perspective too. The chase for the next victory doesn’t need to be frenetic. It can be more focused.

“The nice thing about getting a win early in the season is you can plan the season, you’re not worrying about keeping your card, you don’t have to think about getting into Majors. That’s all set,” says the 27-year-old who followed up the Drive On victory with two Top 15 finishes in Asia before jetting back to the US and, by her own sky-high standards, falling a little short of her best at the year’s maiden major. “You can pick and choose as things get busier and where you can take a break and a rest rather than going gung-ho. That’s definitely one of the perks.

“Just trying to build off the momentum, I felt like I played great in Asia and probably didn’t take the time I needed to recover after, heading into the first Major,” says Maguire who tied for 39th at that Chevron Championship. “I felt like I was playing a bit of catch-up. So that’s something I’ve learned — to manage those breaks. Rather than being so eager and thinking ‘I’m playing great. I have a chance to win everything so I’ll play in everything’ to take a step back.”

But isn’t it the most natural thing, after such a sweet victory, to want to feel it all over again…pronto?

“The expectation is always there,” Maguire nods. “You’re always trying to win every event you’re playing in. Professional sport is fickle. It doesn’t matter if it’s golf or swimming or horse racing or football. You control the things you can control. Some courses will suit you better than others. You try not to force the issue but you do get that little taste of it and you want to do it again. It’s not easy.”

She has mapped out a less taxing route to the next Major, the biggest of the year, June’s US Women’s Open. There’s the LA Open this week, another event in California next week, the Founder’s Cup in New Jersey, then a trip back home (hoping that Cavan are still in the Championship) before a focused lead-in.

While Maguire admits the US Open hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for her, this year’s event, at Pine Needles, will take her back to a favourite stomping ground.

“The US Open is obviously circled on a whole lot of calendars. It’s the biggest event of the year purse-wise and probably prestige-wise as well. Going back to North Carolina, where I spent four years in college at Duke will be special,” Maguire says.

Before the Drive On and the Solheim Cup, there was still plenty to the story of Cavan's Maguire twins. It has hovered on the national conscience for so long now. And throughout the years, North Carolina has played oversized part in the tale.

“Our first trip to America was to North Carolina to play in the World Championships when we were whatever we were, 11?” They were indeed 11, at the Under 12 World Championships, at the state’s most storied course, when Lisa beat the entire world and Leona was right behind her in third place.

“Pinehurst was our first taste of America. That’s what America was to us — in our heads,” Leona, the younger of the two by 15 minutes, smiles. "So I don’t know if you’d call it a coincidence but it was funny that we ended up not too far down the road for four years at Duke. North Carolina has a special place in my heart. I got my second professional win there on the Symetra Tour. It was one of those weeks where I went back there and went 'this looks familiar. I’ve never played this golf course before but I feel like I have’.”

Pine Needles may well offer Maguire her best Major shot yet. The thought is tantalising — the circle of life coming back around in the Carolina countryside. But with this week’s link-up, there were circles in the Kildare countryside too.

“Obviously the K-Club is an iconic venue. Myself and Lisa brought up the Ryder Cup trophy at the K Club in 2006 and that’ll always be one of those once-in-a-lifetime memories that we’ll have,” says Maguire, who joins Seamus Power as the club’s touring pros. “Getting to meet Tiger and all the guys behind the scenes. It was special. So it seems like a full-circle moment to have the logo on my bag.”

The bag, the phone and that renewed focus will be on the move again soon. Cavan and Carolina are calling.