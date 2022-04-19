Seamus Power confirmed for the Irish Open

Seamus Power will tee it up at this year’s Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate from June 30 to July 3. It will be Power’s first appearance at an Irish Open since the 2019 event at Lahinch Golf Club.

Mount Juliet held the Irish Open for three consecutive years from 1993 to 1995. It was announced in February that all general admission tickets for Sunday at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open have sold out.

This will mark the Waterford man’s first appearance on home soil since he became just the sixth Irishman to win an event on the PGA Tour, following victory at the Barbasol Championship last July.

The 35-year-old made his Masters debut earlier this month, finishing in a tie for 27th place. It marked the latest milestone in what has been a meteoric rise through the Official World Golf Ranking, going from 434th in the world at the beginning of 2021 to his current career-high ranking of 40th.

“I cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open and play in front of the home fans for the first time since my win on the PGA TOUR,” said Power..

“I have received so much attention and love from home since that win, and during my recent run of good form, so I’m looking forward to showing my gratitude at Mount Juliet in July.

“It’s a tournament which is very close to my heart obviously, and I had an unbelievable experience at Lahinch in 2019. The tournament has grown so much and has become a real festival for the Irish sporting public, so I’m sure it will be no different this year. Hopefully I can put on a good show for the fans.”