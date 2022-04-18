McGrane to host Carlow Pro-Am on June Bank Holiday Monday

European Tour winner Damien McGrane is set to host the annual Carlow GC Pro-Am this summer and with some of Ireland’s leading PGA professionals expected to play on the June Bank Holiday Monday, the club is hopeful of drawing a strong number of amateurs for their charity fundraiser.

McGrane, the 2008 Volvo China Open winner, has transferred his gritty competitiveness to the Irish PGA circuit since retiring from the European Tour in 2015 and he will host the June 6 pro-am, sponsored by Sheehy Motor Group, on his home course in a field also expected to include reigning champion David Higgins and Simon Thornton, the man he beat into second place Simon Thornton last time out. The PGA professionals will compete for a prize fund of €11,000, with a €2,000 prize fund for the top amateur teams while the event will also benefit the Delta Centre in Carlow, which caters for adults with intellectual disabilities.