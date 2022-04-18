McGrane to host Carlow Pro-Am on June Bank Holiday Monday

European Tour winner Damien McGrane is set to host the annual Carlow GC Pro-Am this summer and with some of Ireland’s leading PGA professionals expected to play on the June Bank Holiday Monday, the club is hopeful of drawing a strong number of amateurs for their charity fundraiser.
McGrane, the 2008 Volvo China Open winner, has transferred his gritty competitiveness to the Irish PGA circuit since retiring from the European Tour in 2015 and he will host the June 6 pro-am, sponsored by Sheehy Motor Group, on his home course in a field also expected to include reigning champion David Higgins and Simon Thornton, the man he beat into second place Simon Thornton last time out. The PGA professionals will compete for a prize fund of €11,000, with a €2,000 prize fund for the top amateur teams while the event will also benefit the Delta Centre in Carlow, which caters for adults with intellectual disabilities.
The competition for professionals will be an 18-hole stroke-play from the blue tees. The Pro-am competition will be run as a team of four with two scores (including the pro's, playing off scratch) to count on every hole. There will be a max allowable competition handicap of 28 for men and 36 for ladies on the day, in keeping with PGA guidelines for these events. Teams can be any combination of men, women and juveniles, though there must be one adult per team for the purpose of marking the pro’s card for the pro competition). Juveniles must have a Golf Ireland handicap in order to compete.
Carlow GC have not increased entry fees this year, with an AM team costing €330 and a PM team €375, which will include a meal for all team members in the clubhouse on completion of play.
Anyone wishing to enter as an individual or as part of the team can contact Carlow GC on 059-9131695.