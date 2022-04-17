Frustration for Shane Lowry as PGA Tour win slips through his fingers

THE EXASPERATED look on Shane Lowry's face said it all. Two shots clear of the field after 13 holes of the final round of the RBC Heritage and his first regular PGA Tour event victory was within his grasp.

But a misjudged chip on the par 3 14th trundled across the green and into water and dealt the Offaly man a double-bogey blow that he wouldn't recover from.

It meant he had to settle for tied third for the second week running as his 1002-day victory drought continued at Hilton Head.

Without a win since The Open in 2019, he went into the final round a shot behind Harold Varner III but while he raced into the lead with four birdies in his first 11 holes, a double-bogey at the par-three 14th eventually left him needing a birdie at the 18th to join a playoff with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay on 13-under par.

He hit a perfect tee shot down the last but came up short in sand with his 151-yard approach and had to make a nine-footer for par and a two-under 69 to finish in a seven-way tie for third with Varner, Cam Davis, JT Poston, Matt Kuchar, Sepp Straka and Cameron Young.

It meant a cheque for $330,857 for Lowry, who was projected to move up to 27th in the FedEx Cup standings. But while it was his third top-three and his sixth top 15 from nine starts this year, this one will sting for the Clara man, coming just a week after finishing tied third in the Masters.

Spieth made two eagles on the front nine and a 10 footer for birdie at the 18th for a five-under 66 to set the target at 13-under at Harbour Town Golf Links.

He was eventually joined in the lead by Patrick Cantlay, who birdied the 17th from nine feet to tie but failed with a 15 footer for outright victory at the last and tapped in for a 68 to secure extra holes.

Returning to the 18th for the playoff, Spieth got up and down from sand for par and his 13th PGA Tour win as Cantlay plugged in the same bunker and failed from 35 feet to extend the action.

“It was a busy spring but last week was really a killer for me,” Spieth said after winning for the first time as a father and despite finishing the week ranked 60th for strokes gained putting. “My favourite tournament in the world and not getting to play the weekend.

“So I tried to come in and work a little extra hard here this week. My game felt in a good place but I needed to give myself a chance and it felt really good to make a putt that mattered on 18 and then Patrick obviously getting unlucky in the playoff. It feels amazing. I’m a little bit lost for words for what it means as a dad but it’s a really special moment for sure.”

It was a brave effort from Lowry but while his short game display was of Red Arrows quality, he made it hard work as he hit just eight greens in regulation.

He bizarrely topped his second at the par-five second but got motoring with three birdies in a row from the fourth to tie for the lead.

After making an eight footer at the 185-yard par-three, he chipped to four feet for birdie at the par-five fifth and fired a 167-yard approach to six feet at the sixth.

He then scrambled for pars at the next two holes to turn in 33 before moving a shot clear at the 11th, where he rolled in a 20 footer to get to 14-under.

He was in trouble again after going long in two at the 12th but played a sensational chip to five feet and rapped in the putt.

Spieth birdied the last from 15 feet for a 66 that featured two eagle threes on the front nine to get within one of Lowry.

But while the Clara man got up and down from 99 yards at the 13th, celebrating with a clenched fist as his six footer dropped for par, a double-bogey five at the dangerous 198-yard 14th proved fatal.

Left in a sandy area from the tee, his pitch lost its spin on a downslope and ran through the green into the water.

That left him a shot behind Spieth in a seven way tie for second on 12-under but he was untidy coming home and with his putter going ice cold, he couldn’t find the birdie he needed.

He had chances too but was wayward off the tee at the par-five 15th and made only par, then hit a weak 16 footer at the 16th and missed a crucial a nine footer after a glorious nine-iron to the par-three 17th.

Graeme McDowell made five birdies in a three-under 68 to finish tied 21st on eight-under.