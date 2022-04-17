Peter O’Keeffe digs deep to make matchplay stage in West of Ireland

Peter O'Keeffe. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 20:33
Brian Keogh, Rosses Point

Douglas’ Peter O’Keeffe dug deep and fired a one-under 70 to make the matchplay stages in the Connolly’s Audi West of Ireland Amateur Championship at Co Sligo.

The reigning Irish Close and Irish Amateur Open champion began the third qualifying round three strokes outside the 16 qualifying places on seven-over par but birdied three of his first six holes before holding on to finish 13th on six-over.

“I didn’t play well in the early rounds because I had a bit of a back injury all week but it freed up and I had a good range session this morning,” reported O’Keeffe, who faces Galway’s Liam Nolan in the first matchplay round.

“I hit a nice drive down the middle of the first and I stuck with that feeling all day.” 

The 40-year old Cork man was one of seven members of last year’s Home Internationals team to make the last 16 under the new format introduced this year.

He was one of just four players to break par on a day of stiff winds and squally showers but a one-over 72 was enough for Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty to top the qualifiers by four strokes from Roscommon’s 19-year old Boys international Thomas Higgins, who shot 73, and Bray’s Alan Fahy who fired a best of the day 68, on three-under par.

The jury is out on the new format which will be reviewed by Golf Ireland with a view to implementing it again next year.

While it achieved its aim of assembling a quality last 16, many felt three rounds was too much with just 16 to qualify after 54 holes and many players well out of contention after two rounds.

Of the 132-strong field, just 106 teed it up in the final round yesterday as 19 withdrew, six retired and another was a no show.

“100% there should’ve been a cut yesterday because there are a lot of guys playing pointless golf out there today,” said Tralee’s Darren O’Sullivan who failed to qualify by a shot after a 73 left him on eight-over.

Defending champion Hugh Foley finished eighth on three-over after a 74 and admitted he was playing defensive golf just to hold on to his place in the last 16.

“I’m just relieved to get through,” said Foley, who now faces international team mate Marc Boucher from Carton House. “Now that it’s matchplay you can just free up again but it was difficult to stay in the psychology of not looking at the top 16.

“It was a little bit stressful today but tomorrow you can be more aggressive. I was almost playing for pars and bogeys the last few holes and to avoid making a seven or an eight.” 

Rafferty believes organisers should stick with the old format of 36 holes of strokeplay with 64 to qualify or switch to 72 holes of strokeplay, “Part of me thinks around three is a bit of a waste because it’s a long three days for anybody especially at the bottom of the leaderboard,” said Rafferty, who plays Roscommon’s Allan Hill tomorrow.

“Unless someone has a nightmare they’re not really going to fall out at the top 16.”

