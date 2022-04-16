Shane Lowry one back of the lead at Hilton Head after cracking 65

IRELAND'S Shane Lowry has catapulted himself into contention at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina after a third-round 65 put him within one shot of the leader going into Sunday.
Lowry made eight birdies in a six under round, only giving shots back at the 3rd and 6th, and lies only two back of the leader Harold Varner III. Patrick Cantlay is also on eleven under mideway through his third round.
Lowry finished off a cracking day with a ten-foot birdie putt at the last and had a number of other birdie opportunities in an impressive round of ball-striking.
After a disappointing 76 on Friday, Graeme McDowell bounced back to shoot a 66 at Hilton Head, lifting him back to -5 at joint 30th.
Meanwhile, only three players remain under par after two rounds of the Connolly AUDI West of Ireland Championship at Co. Sligo GC.
On a day of strong winds in Rosses Point, only Thomas Higgins beat par. The Roscommon golfer lies on -1 after a round of 70.
First-round leader Caolan Rafferty remains top of the leaderboard. 17 pars and a double-bogey has seen the Walker Cup star drop back to -4, but he remains three shots clear.
Galway’s Liam Nolan joins Higgins on -1, after an impressive round of 73 for the Ireland international.
Reigning champion Hugh Foley is in a strong position going into Day 3. The Royal Dublin golfer is on level par, alongside Ballybofey & Stranorlar’s Ryan Griffin. The conclusion of Easter Sunday’s final round will see the top-16 advance to the Matchplay section of the competition. In what promises to be an exciting day, currently over 25 players are within three shots of the +4 cut line.