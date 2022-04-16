Shane Lowry one back of the lead at Hilton Head after cracking 65

IRELAND'S Shane Lowry has catapulted himself into contention at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina after a third-round 65 put him within one shot of the leader going into Sunday.

Lowry made eight birdies in a six under round, only giving shots back at the 3rd and 6th, and lies only two back of the leader Harold Varner III. Patrick Cantlay is also on eleven under mideway through his third round.