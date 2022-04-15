O'Keeffe shakes off sore back to stay in contention as Rafferty races into West lead

No damage done.

That was the view of Irish Close and Irish Amateur Open champion Peter O'Keeffe after opening with a one-over 72 in the Connolly's Audi sponsored West of Ireland Amateur Championship at County Sligo.

Rosses Point was caressed by only a gentle breeze for most of the day, and despite a sore back, 40-year-old O'Keeffe was not too displeased as he birdied the last to end the opening day tied for 27th.

He's just a shot outside the top 16 who will qualify for the matchplay after three strokeplay rounds though seven strokes adrift of Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty, who opened with a six-under 65 to lead by three strokes from Ballyhaunis' Andrew Hickey, Bray's Alan Fahy and last year's West of Ireland runner-up Liam Nolan of Galway.

"Not much happened," said O'Keeffe who was disappointed to make "sloppy" bogeys at the 15th and 16th before repairing some of the damage with a closing three. "The main thing is that I didn't shoot myself out of it."

Rafferty spends more time cutting greens than putting them these days and has fallen from a career-high of 17th to 439th in the world now he's a permanent member of the greens staff at Dundalk.

"I didn't do anything wrong," said Rafferty, who put on a ball-striking clinic as he made six of his seven birdies inside eight feet. "I hardly missed a green and just kept it in play."

Winner of this title when it was a 72-hole strokeplay event in 2019, Rafferty birdied the second, fourth, seventh and eighth with his only bogey coming at the par-five third, where he left his third just off the green and took three to get down.

He made his only sizeable birdie putt of the day at the 460-yard 14th, where he rolled in a 25 footer to go four-under, then brushed in an eight-footer at the 15th for another before reducing the 18th to a drive, a lob wedge and four-foot putt.

"It's nice to get out and enjoy myself again," said Rafferty, who won the Laytown and Bettystown Scratch Cup a few weeks ago in just his fourth competitive outing this year.

"I was asked if I fancied my chances this week, and I said I'd laugh if I was in contention. I'm just coming over to enjoy it because if you're not enjoying it, there's no point in being here."

Internationals Keith Egan from Carton House and Co Sligo's TJ Ford shot 69s to share fifth place and Forrest Little's Jack McDonnell and defending champion Hugh Foley from Royal Dublin joined Grange's Jake Whelan and Balmoral's Conor Clarke in posting one-under 70s.