Tiger Woods thrilled with his nowhere finish at Augusta

"It's fun to hear the roars ... just to hear that excitement of what this tournament brings out"
Tiger Woods tips his cap on the 18th green

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 20:13
Scott Michaux

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – His limp and grimaces grew more pronounced. His green-reading crouch a little more shallow. His putter looked foreign in his hands. His gas meter below empty.

Despite it all, Tiger Woods’ unlikely return to the competitive arena could be deemed nothing less than an unqualified success. Although the bogeys came more frequently and his scores ticked up to previously intolerable numbers, Woods’ performance this week at Augusta National was inspirational and motivational.

“Never give up. Always chase after your dreams,” Woods said after finishing with three consecutive three-putts on Saturday when the wind and cold bite down to his rebuilt bones. 

“I fight each and every day. Each and every day is a challenge. Each and every day presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and start the fight all over again.” 

Tiger’s presence this week alone was a gift – a testament to his good fortune, good care and great will. Even he couldn’t imagine being here 14 months ago when he lay at the bottom of a California roadside ravine in a mangled car with a mangled leg. The world prayed he be able to see and play with his kids again much less be seen playing golf again.

Yet here he was, teasing for a week with his fly-by preparations and game-time decision declarations. That we ever doubted him capable of doing anything is on us.

“I had the same questions,” he admitted Sunday. “It was an unbelievable feeling, the patrons and the support out there. I wasn’t exactly playing my best out there, but just to have the support and the appreciation, I don’t think words can describe that given where I was a year ago and what my prospects were at that time to end up here and be able to play all four rounds. Even A month ago I didn’t think I could pull this off. I think it was a positive. But I have work to do.” 

His Thursday 71 was captivating. His Friday fight-back to shoot make the cut reminded us of all the classic grinds he’s made through the years.

That whatever magic the golf world hoped he could rekindle was doused by a frigid wind on Saturday did nothing to diminish what he’d done just to be there or the patrons’ appreciation for his efforts.

“2019 was the last time for me that I experienced having the patrons like this, and it's exciting. It's inspiring,” Woods said. “It's fun to hear the roars ... just to hear that excitement of what this tournament brings out.” 

The pain he endured was written all over his face, yet he persisted and finished 72 holes. That he shot a pair of 78s on the weekend to finish 13-over – his highest at the Masters, 31 strokes higher than his 1997 total and 26 more than 2019 – isn’t what defines his week.

Among the top achievements of his historic career? “For not winning an event, yes. Yes, without a doubt,” he said. “To go from where I was to get to this point…” 

We don’t know when we’ll see Woods next. He’s got six weeks to recover and build his strength before the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he won his 13th major in 2007. But he told Sky Sports he’s not yet sure he’s willing to play again so soon. A month after that is the U.S. Open at Brookline. 

He said he will play in July at the 150th Open at St. Andrews, where he won in 2000 and 2005 on a course much more conducive to walking in his current condition.

“I have those days where I just don’t want to do anything; it just hurts,” he said. “But I’ve got a great team around me. … I’ve just got to work through it. Just like got to golf, I’ve got to work through those things to get better.” 

Woods’ future will be limited by his health. We get it. We’re fine with it. Just as long as there’s still a future with Tiger Woods competing in it.

<p>Tiger Woods tips his cap on the 18th green after his final round of the Masters (Jae C. Hong/AP)</p>

