Rory McIlroy embracing the challenge at the Masters

A tale floating about the press building reveals a little bit about a mindest that has led Rory McIlroy to an indifferent start to his 14th career Masters.

During a practice round, McIlroy wandered over to the ropes to have a brief chat with his father, Gerry, in the presence of a scribe. He was in pleasant enough spirits preparing for another crack at his major championship white whale. He had work to do and excused himself.

“Let me go hit another shitty iron shot,” McIlroy said, only half-jokingly.

McIlroy’s candid self-assessment has played out in his solid if unspectacular play over the first two rounds at the Masters. His stated conservative gameplan to avoid the wrong places keeps getting thwarted by iron shots that keep drifting a little right and into short-sided bunker situations. That cost him a stroke on 10 Friday just as it did on 16 Thursday.

Strokes McIlroy can’t afford to let get away in his quest to claim a green jacket.

But with his back against it after a three-putt double bogey on 11 dropped him to 4-over, McIlroy fought back and made birdies at 13 and 16. He’ll play the weekend right in the middle – not out of it but not exactly right in it either.

“That was a soft couple of holes there on 10 and 11, giving away three shots,” McIlroy said. “Then to play the last seven in 2-under was really nice. One of those days in these conditions where it unsettles you a little bit and puts a little doubt in your mind. That's when golf can become really difficult.”

Saturday will be a critical “moving day” in taxing conditions – cold, windy and firm – for giving himself a realistic chance come Sunday.

“Someone might get to 4- or 5-under by the end of the day, but I still feel like I'm right there,” McIlroy said. “You go out tomorrow and you play a decent front nine, and all of a sudden you're right in the thick of things. I'm in a decent position. I'd like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I'm still right there.” A pair of 73s is nothing that McIlroy hasn’t had to handle before.

“It's maturity. It's experience. It's walking away 13 years in a row empty handed,” he said. “So it's like, eh, it's just sort of go out and play and see what happens.”

Few golfers wear their form on their sleeves quite like McIlroy. When he’s on, he bounces. When he’s off, he trudges. His Masters history is marked by too many trudges.

McIlroy is still only 32 years old, the prime of a golfer’s life. He comfortably leads this week’s field in average driving distance. He can ride the top-50 ranking to many more trips to Augusta. Phil Mickelson was 34 before he ever won his first major at Augusta. Ben Hogan as well.

Time, as they say, is still on McIlroy’s side.

However, next year will mark the Ulsterman’s 15th Masters start. Mark O’Meara was 41 years old when he won the Masters in his 15th appearance in 1998, up to then the longest runway anyone ever needed to claim a green jacket.

Then came Sergio Garcia in 2017, winning the Masters in his 18th career start despite once famously writing off his chances at Augusta.

“I'm not good enough. I don't have the thing I need to have,” Garcia said in 2012 after another frustrating trip to Augusta. “In 13 years today the conclusion is I need to play for second or third place.”

Despite all of his own deflations, Rory has never written himself off. Nor should he. But his mannerisms at the annual wear-and-tear of the Masters resemble former tortured Augusta souls like Ernie Els and Tom Weiskopf. The more frustrations build with each passing year, the harder it gets to avoid being haunted – especially as fresher, younger and scar-free talent keeps entering the forum every year.

McIlroy still loves the quest at Augusta even if he hates the results he’s had thus far.

“For a golfer, it's one of the best places on earth,” he said. “Someone could argue St. Andrews. Someone could argue here. But it's such a cool place that you can never hate it. Sometimes I hate the results of the tournament, but in terms of the place and the club and the membership, it's wonderful, and I always have a great time here.”

The Masters doesn’t owe anybody anything and it’s never sentimental. Otherwise Hall of Famers like Greg Norman and Davis Love III would own green jackets.

It doesn’t get easier as you get older. So McIlroy needs to make the most of every chance he gets, even if it’s fighting back from T30 instead of racing to the front.

Saturday would be a good day to seize.

“I do enjoy the challenge,” he said. “Yeah, this is what major championship golf is all about. It's not easy, and it's not supposed to be easy. I think the conditions look pretty similar tomorrow as well, so looking forward to that.”