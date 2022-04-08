Sungjae Im leads the Masters as Irish charge stumbles 

Do not adjust your TV sets. This is not a replay of the soggy 2020 Masters. It only seems that way.

On a soft course resembling conditions at the November Masters, the same cast of characters has repopulated the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National through one round of the 2022 Masters. This time Sungjae Im is leading Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson through 18 holes.

Im, who shared runner-up with Smith in 2020 behind Johnson’s record 20-under score, shot a 5-under 67 on a bright and breezy Thursday afternoon following two days of storms and rain that dumped 2 inches of rain on the course Wednesday and overnight before the opening round.

Smith – who bookended a 12-hole stretch of 8-under golf with double bogeys at Nos. 1 and 18 – sits alone in second. Johnson made his lone bogey of the day on No. 17 to share third at 3-under 69 with 2016 champion Danny Willett, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and rising young star Joaquin Niemann.

Tiger Woods, who last played a competitive round 18 months ago at that 2020 Masters, made a dramatic return despite his injuries suffered in a devastating car crash nearly 14 months ago but carding a 1-under 71 to put himself and his rebuilt leg uncomfortably in the mix at T10.

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception. I mean, the place was electric,” Woods said.

“I was able to finish up in the red. I'm only (four) back. I'm right where I need to be.” As remarkable as Tiger’s performance was, Smith had the most intriguing round of the day playing in only a twosome with Bryson DeChambeau after Paul Casey withdrew. After opening with a double and failing to make anything happen on the scoreable first four holes, he caught fire similar to his final round in winning last month’s Players Championship and made birdies at 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16. He then doubled 18 to cough up his lead.

“I love this place,” said Smith, who became the only player to ever shoot four rounds in the 60s at the 2020 Masters when he finished 16-under. “I know it presents plenty of birdies. I just really had to get in a groove. … After probably the fourth or fifth hole there, started getting on a bit of a trot and started seeing those good iron shots go pretty close.” Im jumped out with three straight birdies to start and added another at the seventh before bogeys at 10 and 11 had his staring far up the leaderboard at Smith. But birdies at 14 and 15 got him to 5-under and he avoided any mistake at the difficult 18th to settle in with the lead.

“It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut, and because of that experience I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta,” Im said. “I feel like I can play well here every time.

“The thing today I drove it well most of the holes and it gave me opportunities to have better second shots most of the holes. I'm glad with how everything went today.” Johnson came out blazing at 4-under through 10 and made his only slip at 17.

“I hit two really good shots on 17 just through the back of the green and made it an easy 5 there. That was the only bogey I had all day,” he said. “I felt like I played really solid. It was tough conditions out there. Especially this afternoon it was really windy.”

Rory McIlroy, playing in the final grouping of the day, making birdies at Nos. 2 and 11 but gave strokes back with bogeys at 6, 14 and 16 to shoot 1-over 73, sharing the mark at T31 with Shane Lowry, who walked off disappointed with his score courtesy of a double bogey at 15 and a wedge game that betrayed his consistent driving.

“I played really well. I think I hit like 12 fairways and 14 greens and just didn't really get a lot out of the round,” said McIlroy. “I had a putt on 14 to go to 2-under for the day with the par-5 to play, and I three-putt that, and that sort of halted any momentum I had.

“Didn't birdie 15 and hit it in that right bunker on 16 and didn't get it up and down. I feel like it was the worst I could have shot today. … I'm encouraged with how I played, so I've just got to try to get more out of the round tomorrow.

“I'm just pleased that I played well. I don't really care where I'm at on the leaderboard or it doesn't matter. I played well. I hit the ball great from tee to green for the most part. So I'm pleased with that.” Séamus Power, making his Masters debut, and Pádraig Harrington, playing at Augusta for the first time since 2015, both shot 2-over 74s.

Power made bogeys at holes 5 and 14 and failed to post any birdies in his first Masters round.

“My speed on the greens was a little bit off, and I just missed a couple of chances in because of it,” Power said. “I left one in the jaws on 7, just missed, kind of ran out of speed on 8. You don't get too many chances out there with the breeze. I left it in the jaws on 15 as well.

“So, it was a little frustrating, but I did a lot of good things. So that was kind of encouraging. I need to take advantage of some of the opportunities I kind of gave myself.”