Tiger Woods makes remarkable return at Augusta

Clad in fuchsia, Tiger Woods shown brighter than Augusta National’s azaleas in completing a Hogan-esque return to the major championship stage on Thursday.

Less than 14 months removed from a devastating single-car crash that nearly cost him his life and limb, Woods didn’t just show up to be ceremonially seen in the Masters tournament.

Woods came to win and he did nothing to diminish his chances or our expectations of seeing him conjure up some trademark magic at the Masters.

Woods shot an opening-round 71, making three birdies and two bogeys on the day and never once slipping over par. He walked gingerly off the course only three shots behind clubhouse leader Cameron Smith at the time.

“As of right now, I’m only three back,” Woods said. “We’ve got a long way to go, this is a marathon and a lot of things can happen – the weather’s gonna change, this golf course is gonna dry out and make it interesting. But it’s nice to get off to a positive start.”

The whole thing has everyone on the premises – from his peers to his fans – in gleeful awe.

“It’s remarkable,” said Mark O’Meara, who stood wearing his own green jacket under the sprawling live oak tree behind the clubhouse and listened to the roars rushing through the pines and up the hill to deliver steady reports of Tiger’s ongoing progress.

O’Meara, who was one of Woods’ closest friends, neighbours and mentors when he first started playing on tour, marvelled at what his fellow Masters champ has done repeatedly through his career – put in the work and keep coming back from physical and emotional setbacks that would knock out most mortals.

“I told him in the locker room, ‘You never stop shocking me,’” O’Meara said. “He said, ‘Mark-O, you know I’m stubborn.’”

At age 46 with his back, knees and now lower leg all stitched back together through multiple surgeries, Tiger keeps summoning the will to come back and prove something that doesn’t need to be proven any more.

Whether he ever catches Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major titles or breaks the tie with Sam Snead for most PGA Tour wins, Woods is simply the most remarkable golfer the world has ever seen.

We’ve seen him do so many extraordinary things at Augusta it’s easy to lose count. Twenty-five years ago he won his first professional major start by a record 12 strokes. In 2001 he became the only golfer to win all four professional majors consecutively.

In 2002 he became just the third player to repeat as Masters champion. In 2005 he made one of the most memorable chips in Masters history to secure his fourth green jacket.

Then in 2019 he delivered what we all thought was a signature comeback that couldn’t be topped. Eleven years removed from his last major victory and countless surgeries and personal setbacks later, he triumphed once more at Augusta in one of the most emotional victories of his career.

Surely a man who won a U.S. Open with a stress fracture in his leg couldn’t possibly do anything more impressive. Now here he is, surprising everyone except himself by not only playing on one of the toughest walking courses in the world but contending.

“My team’s done an incredible job of getting me ready to have an opportunity to get this rolling,” Woods said.

“I said, ‘Hey guys, just get me to this point. My adrenaline will kick in, I’ll know what to do, how to play golf and I’ll know how to play this course. Let’s just try to get me to this point and I’ll take it from there.’ “

The golf world – even one that witnessed a nearly 51-year-old Phil Mickelson winning a PGA Championship last May – was starved for this. Woods is golf’s needle. It moves wherever he goes.

Woods was greeted like royalty at every tee box and green, as patrons stood up and cheered his every step. His best shots drew massive roars like it was a Sunday afternoon.

Crowds swarmed around the first tee to watch him hit his opening drive short of the fairway bunker.

“I was trying to talk to my caddie on the (first) tee and I couldn’t hear anything,” said Joaquin Niemann, who played with Woods and Louis Oosthuizen. “I got used to it.”

Other than the constant appreciation ovations, Woods was relatively quiet until his birdie try on the fifth hole took a hard lip-out and elicited frustration from Woods and groans from his gallery.

Then he stuffed his tee shot to 2 feet for birdie on No. 6 and Augusta National erupted. Hope quickly turned to belief. Two poor chips on No. 8 left him with a bogey. He left an eagle putt short on 13 and took three putts to get down for bogey from behind 14 to sit at even par.

Then on 16, Woods poured in a 30-footer to draw another roar and he even delivered a modest fist bump.

“That was a good one,” Woods said. “I got a little teach from Louis’ putt, it slid up a little at the end and snapped. I’ve hit that putt in a practice round and always under-read it. It was good to get that affirmation from Louis that that putt does snap at the end. So I gave it an extra ball and a half outside the right, and it poured right in the middle.”

It was a Thursday few will forget.

“It was fun to play with Tiger; he was really amazing,” said Niemann, who shot 3-under in that electric atmosphere and sparked a massive roar of his own with an eagle on No. 9.

“They kept telling me to make sure you finish before Tiger because people are moving, but they were really respectful. It was an enjoyable round.”