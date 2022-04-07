Watch: Tiger Woods hits his opening drive at The Masters

Tiger Woods has hit his first drive in professional golf in 508 days in front of a raucous crowd who greeted his name being called with thunderous applause.
Woods, who is attempting to equal Jack Nicklaus’ record of six Masters wins, drove the ball in a competitive tournament for the first time since a car accident in February of last year which had threatened to end his career.
His opening drive didn’t go according to plan, finding its way into a bunker. He managed to scramble a par 4 from the opening hole.
Woods is playing with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.
Tiger Woods is underway at The Masters! 🐯pic.twitter.com/MhS2QgbcOZ— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 7, 2022