Watch: Tiger Woods hits his opening drive at The Masters

Tiger Woods has hit his first drive in professional golf in 508 days in front of a raucous crowd at the Masters
Watch: Tiger Woods hits his opening drive at The Masters

Spectators cheer as Tiger Woods heads to the first tee during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 16:53
TJ Galvin

Tiger Woods has hit his first drive in professional golf in 508 days in front of a raucous crowd who greeted his name being called with thunderous applause.

Woods, who is attempting to equal Jack Nicklaus’ record of six Masters wins, drove the ball in a competitive tournament for the first time since a car accident in February of last year which had threatened to end his career.

His opening drive didn’t go according to plan, finding its way into a bunker. He managed to scramble a par 4 from the opening hole.

Woods is playing with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

More in this section

Masters Golf Bad weather forces delayed start at the Masters 
All eyes on 11: ‘White Dogwood’ will make or break contenders All eyes on 11: ‘White Dogwood’ will make or break contenders
This year feels more like the Masters of old This year feels more like the Masters of old
<p>Angel Cabrera in action in the 2018 Masters Tournament. The former champion is serving two years for domestic abuse, and there’s a chance he could face an even longer sentence.</p>

From green jacket to prison, Angel Cabrera’s big fall

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up