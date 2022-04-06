All eyes on 11: ‘White Dogwood’ will make or break contenders

Never wishing to sully his “pure” memory, Larry Mize never tried to recreate his memorable 140-foot chip-in for birdie from right on the 11th hole that won him the 1987 Masters in a playoff against Greg Norman. Now he, nor anyone else, ever can.

“My shot is gone,” Mize said regarding the wholesale changes to the opening hole of Amen Corner at Augusta National.

As Rory McIlroy said, “11 is basically a new golf hole,” with a host of changes from tee to green, toughening what was already considered one of the hardest holes on the golf course.

“It’s more than likely going to be the toughest hole of the week,” said three-time Masters champion and CBS analyst Nick Faldo.

No. 11, known as White Dogwood, is one of a handful of holes that have undergone changes ranging from subtle to dramatic since the 2021 Masters. The par-5 15th hole was stretched 20 yards to 550, with the fairway slightly more cambered from right to left to demand more exacting tee shot and require longer irons to carry the pond when going for the green in two.

Three greens – Nos. 3, 13 and 17 – have underdone subtle recontouring to soften some areas to create new pin locations. And the 18th tee has had 15 yards added to the back of it just in case the club needs to use it.

But it’s 11 – where Ben Hogan used to say if his second shot ever hit the green, he’d pulled it – a that has drawn all the attention for the substantial amount of reconstruction that includes moving and shifting the tee box 15 yards further back and to the left; removing 15 trees along the right side to widen the landing area significantly (leaving only three “new” pines to impede the approach of wayward drives); raising the right side of the green to create a more dramatic falloff to the traditional bailout zone; and extending the pond to the left of the green forward about 10 more yards.

Tiger Woods called the changes to 11 “interesting.” “We thought the Larry Mize shot is gone, now it's really gone with them raising the green up even more on the right-hand side,” he said. “And we're further back so we're more prone to hit the ball over there anyways. So it's a harder and more difficult pitch.”

McIlroy came a week early to check it all out and gave a full accounting of how significantly different the now 520-yard par-4 11th will play from tee to green.

“It's a longer hole, but the tee shot is slightly less daunting,” McIlroy said. “You don't have that collection of trees on the right-hand side. … It's a very, very wide fairway, but if you go down that right half, you're going to be stuck behind those three trees.

“But it's a more generous tee shot. It was always an awkward tee shot. You had to hug that right side, and then if you just got it slightly right, you were in those trees. And you had to be very fortunate to have a shot to the green unless you blew it way right into that sort of alleyway where people walked.

“The tee shots may be slightly easier, but then it leaves you with a longer second shot in, and I think that's where the hole becomes a lot more difficult. … You're maybe going to have 15 or 20 more yards into the green, but the penalty for missing the second shot is greater than it was before.

“You've got that runoff on the right that, if you get to the middle, like say pin high with the middle of the green, that drop-off on the right side is significantly deeper than it used to be. So, the miss really now is short right, sort of front edge, level with front edge of the green and just a little right, but that brings those mounds into play.

“Then what people probably don't realise is that pond on the left has been extended another 10 yards back towards the tee. So that pond used to start at the front of the green. That pond now starts 10 yards before the green. So now it brings in those mounds and the water. So the penalty for missing that second shot is much greater, and then if you do miss it, obviously it's a very, very difficult up and down from there.

“So, I think it's going to be a more difficult golf hole than it used to be.”

Augusta National has constantly undergone an evolution of changes through the years, all designed to try to maintain or restore shot values that its designers Alister MacKenzie and Bobby Jones tried to create on its “inland links”. The greenside alterations at 11 or one of the few to ever truly alter the strategies that players have long employed.

“We obviously removed many trees; we then put three new trees further down range that, while they don't necessarily block a shot, they certainly create some issues,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said of 11. “One of the players, I forget who it was, in an interview yesterday initially said, ‘Well, there's a bailout area on the right.’ And then later in his comments he said, ‘Well, there's not really a bailout area because, if you're over there, you've got a really hard shot, but you can make a birdie.”

Faldo believes the changes on 11 will play a significant factor this week as players re-learn how to play what’s always been a critical and difficult hole.

“I would advise not bailing out pin high; it’s a brutal up and down,” Faldo said. “If you’re going to bail out, I think you’ve got to try to get it five, 10 yards short of the green front right.”

What would Hogan do? I guess today’s players will have to figure that out.