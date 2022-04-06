Lowry signs multi-million sponsorship deal with Wayflyer

Lowry signs multi-million sponsorship deal with Wayflyer

Shane Lowry has inked a new sponsorship deal with Irish company, Wayflyer.

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 12:49
Colm O’Connor

Shane Lowry has inked a multi-million euro sponsorship deal with a Dublin based e-commerce company, Wayflyer.

The three year agreement comes into effect this week at the Masters in Augusta where Lowry will wear the company logo on the chest of his professional golf clothing.

The Offaly native will also host a variety of promotional and corporate golf events for Wayflyer’s clients and partners around the world. 

“I take huge pride in flying the flag for Ireland everywhere I compete around the world. Throughout my career I’ve been very fortunate to partner many Irish companies and brands that have achieved global success,” Lowry said. 

“This partnership with Wayflyer is particularly exciting for me, as it is another truly astonishing Irish success story, featuring a young, talented and committed workforce achieving extraordinary things on the world stage.

“The company’s meteoric rise, coupled with its commitment to being the best in its field globally, aligns with my own ambition of competing for more major championships, winning tournaments and trying to become the best player I can be in the coming years.” 

Lowry already has a close affinity with Wayflyer having invested in the company during a funding round in February. The start up company is now valued at $1.6 billion.

Founded in 2019 by Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, Wayflyer provides e-commerce merchants with a range of financing and marketing analytics tools to help them access working capital, improve cash flow and drive sales.

“Shane’s commitment to his sport, his hard-working attitude and occasional Irish cheekiness mirrors what we stand for at Wayflyer – he’s the ideal partner for us,” Wayflyer co-founder Pierse said. 

“Our clients and colleagues can look forward to many exciting events with Shane in the future and we wish him the very best of luck at this week’s iconic Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, where he will wear the Wayflyer logo for the first time.”

More in this section

Practice rounds suspended at Augusta because of bad weather Practice rounds suspended at Augusta because of bad weather
Jon Rahm determined to win more majors Jon Rahm determined to win more majors
Shane Lowry: I want be standing on Sunday with the green jacket Shane Lowry: I want be standing on Sunday with the green jacket
<p>Justin Thomas, centre, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods walk down the sixth fairway during a practice round for the Masters on Monday. Picture: Matt Slocum/AP</p>

Justin Thomas aims to make a better impression at Augusta

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up