Lowry signs multi-million sponsorship deal with Wayflyer

Shane Lowry has inked a multi-million euro sponsorship deal with a Dublin based e-commerce company, Wayflyer.

The three year agreement comes into effect this week at the Masters in Augusta where Lowry will wear the company logo on the chest of his professional golf clothing.

The Offaly native will also host a variety of promotional and corporate golf events for Wayflyer’s clients and partners around the world.

“I take huge pride in flying the flag for Ireland everywhere I compete around the world. Throughout my career I’ve been very fortunate to partner many Irish companies and brands that have achieved global success,” Lowry said.

“This partnership with Wayflyer is particularly exciting for me, as it is another truly astonishing Irish success story, featuring a young, talented and committed workforce achieving extraordinary things on the world stage.

“The company’s meteoric rise, coupled with its commitment to being the best in its field globally, aligns with my own ambition of competing for more major championships, winning tournaments and trying to become the best player I can be in the coming years.”

Lowry already has a close affinity with Wayflyer having invested in the company during a funding round in February. The start up company is now valued at $1.6 billion.

Founded in 2019 by Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, Wayflyer provides e-commerce merchants with a range of financing and marketing analytics tools to help them access working capital, improve cash flow and drive sales.

“Shane’s commitment to his sport, his hard-working attitude and occasional Irish cheekiness mirrors what we stand for at Wayflyer – he’s the ideal partner for us,” Wayflyer co-founder Pierse said.

“Our clients and colleagues can look forward to many exciting events with Shane in the future and we wish him the very best of luck at this week’s iconic Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, where he will wear the Wayflyer logo for the first time.”