Justin Thomas aims to make a better impression at Augusta

Justin Thomas believes he has underachieved in major championships as he bids to double his tally with victory in the 86th Masters.

Thomas won the US PGA Championship in 2017 and has recorded four other top-10 finishes, but is decidedly unimpressed with his performance in the game's four biggest events.

"I have not even close to performed well in my entire career in majors," Thomas said.

"I had a good year in '17. I had one good major at the PGA in '18 (finishing sixth in his title defence) and played well at the Masters here in '20.

"But in terms of a results standpoint, which at the end of the day is all that matters when it comes to tournaments is how you finish at the end of the week, I feel like I've performed very, very poorly.

"I've just put too much pressure on myself in the past and maybe put the tournament on too much of a pedestal and tried to overdo things, when in reality I should have faith in my game and the things that I can do on the course.

"I just need to get a little bit better at kind of getting in my own world and just going to play golf."