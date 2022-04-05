Shane Lowry: I want be standing on Sunday with the green jacket

With growing belief in his abilities to compete at Augusta National and some quality early-season form, Shane Lowry prepares for his seventh Masters “quietly confident” in his chances this week.

“Things going well, playing nice golf, shooting low scores, feeling comfortable out there,” Lowry said Tuesday before leaving the course after the practice round was suspended by approaching storms.

“Results pretty solid last year, shooting some good scores. Not far off win this year. Feel like I’m up there most weeks. It’s not just another week, in my eyes probably the biggest tournament of the year now. I feel in good form. I’m ready to go.”

Lowry has finished T25 and T21 in his last two trips to Augusta after missing the cut in three of his first four Masters. He’ll try to continue his upward trend starting Thursday when he tees off at 3:01pm Ireland time with Americans Max Homa and Kevin Na.

“Starting to figure out the place little bit better,” he said. “I struggled here first couple of years. Made mistakes where you shouldn’t be making them. I was playing the course a bit different than and I have started looking at options to do something different this week to take trouble out of play. It's all about hitting the shot that’s in front of me this week. That’s all I can focus on.”

In 2020 when the Masters was moved to November, Lowry played three consecutive rounds with defending champion Tiger Woods. The experience not only seemed to lift Lowry’s game but taught him a few tricks on a course where Woods has won five times.

“You learn a lot about how to play the course,” he said. “Certain holes, certain shots, I might have gone at it differently until I’ve seen what he does. Changes attitude towards the place.

“You feel you should score really good score but it’s hard. You need to be patient, conservative and execute the shots. And you need to putt well. Feel my putting has got consistent.”

Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power are all in the field this week at Augusta and will provide wall-to-wall following options in the first two rounds.

Harrington, playing his first Masters since 2015, goes off in Thursday’s first three-ball at 1:11pm Ireland time with Mike Weir and amateur Austin Greaser. Power, making his Masters and major championship debut, goes off at 5:24pm with Patrick Reed and Lucas Herbert.

McIlroy, trying to win the final piece of his career Grand Slam, starts Thursday in the final grouping at 7:03pm with Brooks Koepka and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Lowry is keen on his chances to contend for Ireland’s first green jacket and says he wouldn’t be here if he didn’t think he could win it.

“I want to go out and perform. There’s no doubt I want be standing on Sunday with the green jacket,” he said. “I know if I play my best stuff and get a few breaks, that could be me. That’s what gets me out in the morning.

“I think if I hole out well, which I have done over the last while, I’ll be fine. I’m doing everything pretty good. I know there’s expectations on me. I put them on myself. I know people are talking. I need to go out and be me.

“My game is good. If it doesn’t happen, I won’t need to beat myself up too much. I’ve been standing on that range, and trying to find something. I don’t think I need to find anything this week. The six inches between my ears is what it’s all about for me this week.”