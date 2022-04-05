Jon Rahm determined to win more majors

US Open champion says he celebrated first major win in similar way to Tiger Woods' 1997 Augusta triumph
Jon Rahm: They always say the first is the hardest, is the beginning of what we want to accomplish. Picture: Gerald Herbert/AP

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 21:53
Phil Casey

Jon Rahm is determined to win more majors after discovering the similarities between how he and Tiger Woods celebrated their maiden victories.

Rahm won the US Open at Torrey Pines last year, just 15 days after testing positive for Covid-19 and being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament when holding a six-shot lead after 54 holes.

He then finished third in the Open a month later and is keen to be in contention again in this week's Masters.

"You definitely want to repeat it, 100%," Rahm said of the feeling of winning one of the game's four biggest tournaments.

"It's the beginning, right? They always say the first is the hardest, is the beginning of what we want to accomplish.

"I actually read Tiger's book about his first Masters and one of the things that resonated with me was when he won in '97 and everybody was at the house celebrating.

"Somebody asked his mom, 'Hey, where's Tiger?'. And Tiger had fallen asleep holding on to the green jacket in bed while everybody else was celebrating.

"I can totally associate because I was at Ken Sushi (restaurant) in San Diego while everybody around me was partying, and I was just sitting on the chair like 'take me to bed now, please'.

"I know I'm supposed to be here and enjoy this, but I'm ready to go to bed."

