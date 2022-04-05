McIlroy paired with Fitzpatrick and Koepka

McIlroy paired with Fitzpatrick and Koepka

Tiger Woods is greeted by Rory McIlroy, of during a practice round for the Masters on Tuesday. 

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 18:40
Phil Casey

Tiger Woods will partner Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann in the first two rounds of the Masters following his latest remarkable recovery from injury.

Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year, but confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to contest the year's first major at Augusta National.The 15-time major winner will tee off at 1034 local time (3.34pm (Irish)) on Thursday and at 1.41pm local time (6.41pm) on Friday.

Woods has not competed in a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic, but raised hopes of being able to play this week after a practice round at Augusta last Tuesday.

The 46-year-old played nine holes on both Sunday and Monday and plans to play nine more on Wednesday, with bad weather forcing the course to be closed shortly before he gave his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday morning.

Rory McIlroy faces a lengthy wait until he gets his eighth bid to complete the career grand slam under way, the four-time major winner teeing off in the final group on Thursday at 2.03pm local time (7.03pm (Irish) alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

Padraig Harrington will be amongst the early starters on Thursday. He will tee off at 1.11pm alongside Mike Weir and Austin Greaser. Shane Lowry is alongside Max Homa and Kevin Na - the trio have a 3.01pm start slot on Thursday while West Waterford's Seamus Power will make his Masters debut alongside Patrick Reed and Lucas Hebert when he tees off at 5.24pm on Thursday afternoon.

Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as an honorary starter for the first time, with the star-studded trio hitting tee shots on the opening hole at 7.40am local time on Thursday.

Round 1: Thursday, April 7 (All times Irish) x denotes amateur, US unless stated

1pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun.

1.11pm: Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x).

1.22pm: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita).

1.33pm: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita).

1.44pm: Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor).

1.55pm: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young.

2.06pm: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs.

2.17pm: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x).

2.39pm: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can).

2.50pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch.

3.01pm: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl).

3.12pm: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng).

3.23pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng).

3.34pm: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl).

3.45pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x).

3.56pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau.

4.16pm: Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x).

4.29pm: Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ.

4.40pm: Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus).

4.51pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x).

5.02pm: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn).

5.13pm: Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can).

5.24pm: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus).

5.35pm: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x).

5.57pm: Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor).

6.08pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III.

6.19pm: Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns.

6.30pm: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa.

6.41pm: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp).

6.52pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele.

7.03pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl).

More in this section

The Masters - Preview Day 1 Rory McIlroy's tried playing Augusta every which way. So this time...
Tiger Woods 'going to play' at the Masters Tiger Woods 'going to play' at the Masters
Phil Mickelson has 'gone dark' says Bryson DeChambeau Phil Mickelson has 'gone dark' says Bryson DeChambeau
<p>BEN'S GUIDE: Caddie Carl Jackson at The Masters at Augusta National</p>

The Masters: How the yardage book made the wise old Augusta caddies redundant

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up