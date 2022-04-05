McIlroy paired with Fitzpatrick and Koepka

Tiger Woods will partner Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann in the first two rounds of the Masters following his latest remarkable recovery from injury.

Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year, but confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to contest the year's first major at Augusta National.The 15-time major winner will tee off at 1034 local time (3.34pm (Irish)) on Thursday and at 1.41pm local time (6.41pm) on Friday.