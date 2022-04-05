Wet, wet, wet: Water disasters at The Masters

2021: Stalled

On the final day of the 2021 Masters, Xander Schauffele was in the final pairing with Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese golfer had seen his seven shot lead whittled down to two thanks to four consecutive birdies (holes 12-15) from Schauffele, and with three holes to play there was growing anticipation that the American could win. Schauffele was first to play on the par-3 16th.

"I hit a perfect iron," Schauffele said of his shot. "It was 184 yards. I can hit my 8-iron 180 yards out here. I turned it right to left; the wind was into left to right. It got smoked and eaten up. You could kind of see it. The ball hovered there."

His shot stalled in the wind, landed short of the green and kicked left into the water. Matsuyama found the green and despite his three-putt bogey, Schauffele’s triple bogey saw him slip out of contention. It was his first triple bogey in a major championship, after 1,041 holes, and he finished in a tie for third.

2020: Old friends and new

Rory McIlroy had to return to complete his first round on Friday morning. He hooked his tee shot so far left on the par-5 13th that he actually flew his drive over Rae’s Creek, but on the par-3 16th his tee shot splashed down in the middle of the lake. ‘That’s so bad’, Rory was heard saying as another year of possibility drained away.

By the final day, Tiger’s defence of the Masters had already dissipated but the par-3 12th was to embarrass the champion beyond anyone’s imagination. Playing alongside Shane Lowry, Tiger hit his tee shot onto the front bank of the green and watched as it bounced back into Rae’s Creek. He took a drop, and watched as his next shot spun off the green and into the water. He then hit his third ball (fifth shot) into the bunker at the back of the green. From there he thinned his shot from an awkward lie… back into the water. He took a drop in that same bunker, dug the ball out and then two-putted for a 10.

You couldn’t make it up. That score was the highest of his professional career, on any hole. Sky Sports commentator, Nick Dougherty, said: “This is a golf course that has been oh-so kind to Tiger Woods, and it’s trying to take all of that kindness back in one hole.”

2019: Double-dipping

Francesco Molinari was the Open Champion and went into the final day with a two stroke lead, on -13. Playing in a three-ball with Tiger Woods and Tony Finau, he reached the par-3 12th on the same mark of -13 and still two shots in front. As so many have done, he was unable to read the wind that makes this hole so unpredictable and his tee shot landed on the steep bank short of the green and bounced back into the water. He made double bogey and found himself now tied for the lead with Tiger Woods. (Koepka, Finau and Poulter also found the water on 12, and all made double bogey.) Despite a bounce-back birdie on the par-5 13th, Molinari found more water on the par-5 15th. After two poor shots he was left with a short third shot across the water to a very tight pin position. There was little wrong with his shot but his ball hit a branch, knocked off a pine cone, and dropped into the water. He took a drop but his recovery shot across the pond only just avoided rolling back into the water, and led to a double bogey. Having been in a tie for the lead with playing partner Woods, Molinari found himself three behind with three to play. He finished in a tie for fifth.

2020: Down Under

Sergio Garcia’s 2018 experience (see below) must have popped into Adam Scott’s head as he played the par-5 15th. After a long range second shot found the pond he was forced to take a drop. His wedge approach then ricocheted off the pin and into the water. That left him playing six, and still needing to cross the water. He managed to get up and down for a ‘good’ double bogey seven.

“The first mistake was not getting the first ball over the water well enough,” he said afterwards. “Unfortunately, I think we hit the wrong club there, but then compounded that with a bad break. It was a good shot. I was nervous then when I was hitting my sixth shot because the six can turn to eight and it can really spiral out of control.”

2018: Spanish Armada sinks Sergio

Garcia was the defending champion in 2018, but any hopes he had of retaining the Green Jacket were well and truly sunk during the first round. On the par-5 15th the Spaniard had a wedge across the pond for his 3rd shot. It wasn’t a bad shot but the ball spun back off the green into the water.

He then repeated that shot four more times to hit a total of five balls in the water. Three of those shots landed beyond the pin before spinning backwards. The resulting score of 13 matched the course's highest score on any hole and his first round score of 81 was the highest opening round of any defending champion in history. And through it all he remained remarkably calm.

2016: Double Down

At just 22, Jordan Spieth was already the 2015 champion, and when he reached the turn on the final day in 2016, he held a five-shot lead. Some iffy iron play during the week was countered by his brilliant putting and he looked good to win back-to-back Green Jackets. He then bogeyed 10 and 11 before a poor tee shot on 12 found the water. He took a drop well back towards the tee, giving him a fuller swing, but he chunked the shot and it barely made the water. He dropped again and, not surprisingly, went long and into the back bunker. He managed to get up and down from there for a quadruple bogey seven. He played the closing six holes in one under, but still lost by three to Danny Willett… who had only competed after his wife gave birth ahead of the due date.

2013: Tiger Tales

It was round two when Tiger’s third shot into the par-5 15th started a rollercoaster of controversy. The shot was perfect – too perfect – and it struck the flag on the fly, rebounding into the water. Tiger, who was joint leader at the time, took a drop and continued, making a bogey six.

After signing his scorecard, Woods said of the drop: "I went back to where I played it from, but I went two yards further back and I took, tried to take two yards off the shot of what I felt I hit.''

Under Rule 26-1 the option that he took required him to return to the original spot and drop the ball ‘as nearly as possible' to where he had played the third shot. The Masters Competition Committee, upon reviewing footage, concluded that Tiger’s two yards was not near enough to the location of the original shot. He was given a two-shot penalty… which was considerably better than the disqualification many felt he should have received. When the 2013 Masters finished, Tiger was four shots off the lead.

2013: Watson, I presume

Turns out that it wasn’t just a bad final day for Bubba Watson, in 2013: Kevin Na kept him company as both players took 10 shots to complete the par-3 12th hole. Both put three balls in Rae’s Creek to record an ugly tally of seven over par for a single hole. (Bubba came back and won his second Green Jacket the following year.)

2009: Stopped in his tracks

In 2009, playing partners Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, started the day in a tie for 10th. They reeled in the leaders with some wonderful golf and Mickelson delivered a record-equalling 30 for his front nine. It put him one behind the leader (Kenny Perry) and in position for a come-from-behind win. But then he arrived at the 12th where his 9-iron came up short on the bank and fell back into Rae’s Creek. The resulting double bogey killed his momentum and he played the final six holes in one under. He missed out on the three-way play-off – won by Cabrera – by three shots.

2006: Back swing

Rocco Mediate had a great chance to win a first major in 2006, when, at one stage of his final round, he was tied for the lead. Known for having a bad back, things flared up at the worst possible moment as he reached the 12th. He proceeded to put three balls in Rae’s Creek, for a heart-breaking 10. Remarkably, for a hole that determines the winner of many Green Jackets, his three balls were the only ones hit into the water that day. Mickelson won his second Green Jacket that evening and Mediate finished just outside the top ten – right behind Darren Clarke.

2003: Eight Ball

Most professionals who make it across Rae’s Creek, on the 12th hole, believe they have done the hard work and no longer need to worry about the water in front of the green. Not so for Jeff Maggert, who reached the 12th after suffering considerable misfortune earlier in the round. Maggert had been leading (-5) when his bunker shot on the 3rd hole rebounded off the lip and struck him. He suffered a two stroke penalty and finished with a triple bogey seven. He fought his way back into contention and was one stroke behind Mike Weir when he reached the 12th. Maggert found the back bunker with his tee shot, got no height out of the sand and watched as his ball raced across the green and into the water. He played his fourth from the official drop zone but it was a weak shot that splashed down in the middle of the creek. His quintuple bogey eight saw him finish five shots out of the play-off between Weir and Len Mattiace.

1996: Double, double-dipping

As part of the most famous Masters meltdown, Greg Norman found water on two holes during his final back nine – much like Molinari, above. After starting the day six shots clear of playing partner Nick Faldo, they reached the 12th tied at -9. Norman put his tee shot in the water and made a double bogey while Faldo made par. It was the first time since Thursday that the Australian had not led. Norman managed birdies on the two par-5s (13 and 15) but these were matched by Faldo. Standing on the par-3 16th tee, Norman still trailed by two. He then hooked his tee shot into the water, leading to a second double bogey. Faldo eventually won by five shots.

1993: Dan’s not the man

The American, Dan Forsman, was in a tie for second when he started the final round, trailing Bernhard Langer by four strokes. Arriving on the 12th tee, that gap had narrowed to one, but he proceeded to put two balls in the water for a quadruple bogey. He finished seventh.

1992: Vice Versa

Over the years so many balls that land on the bank short of the green roll back into Rae’s Creek. It is inevitable… except in 1992, when Fred Couples’ tee shot somehow stuck to the bank in the final round. Couples, who was in the final pairing with Craig Parry, got up and down to stay in the lead. He went on to win by two shots from Ray Floyd. Ironically, during the second round, Floyd had hit a very similar shot into 12… but his ball tumbled back into the creek. He made a double bogey five. If either shot had gone the other way then the man with the sweetest swing in golf might never have won a major.

1986: Spanish Armada sinks again

Seve Ballesteros was four under for his round when he reached the 15th on the final day of the 1986 Masters. He had eagled both the 8th and 13th and now led. His drive was in the perfect position on 15 and a birdie – or better – beckoned. He was torn between clubs, choosing his 4-iron which he then quit on during the swing. His ball landed in the middle of the pond. He made a bogey six but as Nicklaus continued his famous charge (he had eagled 15, a couple of groups ahead), Seve dropped a further shot at 17 and finished two back, in fourth place.

1980: If At First You Don’t Succeed...

When Tom Weiskopf arrived at the Masters in 1980, he was regarded as an Augusta ‘specialist’, with three runners-up spots in four years. Any hope he had of improving on that, however, sank on the par-3 12th during his first round. Five balls went into the water, four of them from the drop zone 60 yards from the green. He two putted with his sixth ball for a record 13 strokes on the hole. That record still stands today. What is less well reported is that the following day, during round two, Weiskopf put a further two balls in the water on the same hole, scoring a quadruple bogey seven.

1978: Playing Footsie

Sergio is not the only golfer to make a 13 on a par-5 at Augusta. Sadly, the tale of Tommy Nakajima’s 13 is one of almost comical proportions. The Japanese player was short of the 15th green in three, having already taken a penalty drop from Rae’s Creek, following a poor drive. His fourth shot saw him returning to Rae’s Creek, in front of the green. He decided to play it out of the creek but amidst the ensuing explosion of water and soil his ball barely escaped, landing on his foot. That meant a two-shot penalty. It was to get worse as he and his caddie then managed, between them, to drop a club in the creek. Another two-shot penalty ensued. Nakijima then chipped over the green, and took three more shots and finished with a new Masters low of 13.

1959: The King

Arnold Palmer had claimed his first Green Jacket in 1958. In 1959, he led by three shots during the final round as he stepped onto Golden Bell’s 12th tee. His tee shot found Rae’s Creek and Palmer could only manage a triple-bogey six, dropping him back to -1. He made two further birdies, and a bogey, but it wasn’t enough to beat Art Wall Jr, who birdied five of his last six holes. Palmer finished in third… but went on to win again the following year.