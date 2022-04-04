Cameron Smith hoping to go one better at Augusta

Cameron Smith has a unique claim to fame in the Masters, but would happily settle for a share of another notable achievement this week.

Scores of 67, 68, 69 and 69 in 2020 made Smith the first player in tournament history to break 70 in all four rounds at Augusta National, although that was only good enough for a share of second behind Dustin Johnson.

Smith is confident he has the game to go one better this year and join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the prestigious Players Championship and Masters title in the same year.

"l feel pretty hungry," Smith said when asked about his appetite for more success, having also shot 34 under par to break the PGA Tour scoring record in winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

"(It's a) pretty good time of year to be playing good golf. I've still been working hard the last couple of weeks at home, and I really can't wait to get back out here this week.

"I think my game is already there (to win a major). The Players was nice to tick that box, I guess, but I feel as though I can compete against anyone in any given week.

I feel really confident in my game. I feel like I can play any shot under any circumstance and I'm ready to go out there.

Smith began the final round in 2020 four shots behind Johnson, but closed to within one following a front nine of 32 as Johnson dropped shots on the fourth and fifth.

However, Johnson recovered to birdie the sixth and eighth and picked up three more shots on the back nine to set a tournament record total of 20 under par.

"The Masters is a tournament we all grow up wanting to win," added Smith, who has not played competitively since his victory at Sawgrass having withdrawn from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to spend time with his family following a long separation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being so close was quite frustrating, but, you know, it drives you more and more every year to come back here and try and get the green jacket."