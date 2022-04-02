Power drawing fans from Tooraaneena and beyond

Qualifying for the Masters is one thing, but finding tickets for all your friends and family has been an even bigger headache for Séamus Power.

The West Waterford talent will drive down Magnolia Lane with his caddie Simon Keelan dreaming of becoming the first Irishman to win the Masters.

It's a massive challenge and whatever happens, he will learn hugely from his maiden major appearance, but what will make it even more special will be the presence of friends and family on the hallowed grounds.

"I've friends coming from every time of my life," said Power, who hails from, Tooraaneena, a village of around 250 people situated midway between Dungarvan and Clonmel.

"Eight from my parish of Tooraneena, five from Dungarvan, a good buddy from Cork. I've people from Las Vegas, friends from Charlotte. My sponsors, Power, have a bunch coming. Family from home, friends from all over the place, from college. It's a melting pot, really, and I'm looking forward to it. I reckon the count from Ireland is 14 or 15."

Augusta National gives competitors eight tickets, and they can buy another four daily passes.

"So that helps," he said. "You can swap out tickets, which is great. So you can have a half-day here. I had to tell some people I'd run out of tickets. It's impossible to get more. It's going to be a tight squeeze, but everyone I spoke to was more than happy to go when they can.

"It's going to be fun when everyone is there. One of my brothers, Willie, is going to do the Par 3, caddying for me. It's going to be a blast, sharing it with a bunch of people I know for a long time.

As for the Par-3 Contest itself, Power is not superstitious about winning, given that no one has won the Par-3 and the Masters in the same year.

"Oh no, I would be the opposite with that," he said. "I would love to be the first person to win both. If I am in contention, I will definitely try and win the Par 3, if not, I will probably let my brother hit a shot on one of the holes and make sure we get it on camera so he can have it forever."

Power's father Ned will not be making the trip, however, though he did organise a huge homecoming for his son in Dungarvan recently, held in a marquee at the Old Bank, complete with traditional ceili band, seanachaí, speeches from the West Waterford faithful.

"No, he's 74, not the best flier or traveller," Power explained. "He wasn't feeling up to it. So he'll watch on TV, and he'll put all his eggs in the Irish Open basket, so that will be an easy trip up and down (to Mount Juliet)."

It won't be Power's first time at Augusta National.

"I've been about five or six times," he said. "I went there first when I was in college (at East Tennessee State and as part of playing in an Augusta State University tournament, we would receive a Masters Monday practice round ticket. So, I went two or three times when I went to watch Shane (Lowry) practising. There was one year a friend, Mike Newell, won the Masters lottery, so I went to Augusta with him and some friends because my PGA Tour card got me in. So, I've been there maybe six times in total. So, I can't wait to play it the first time.”