Power set for Masters debut after defeat of Cantlay at World Matchplay

Seamus Power is set to secure a Masters debut as Ian Poulter's absence from Augusta National was confirmed on day two of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Poulter's chances were already slim after an opening loss at Austin Country Club and a 4 and 2 defeat to Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick confirmed that he will miss the Masters for just the third time since his debut in 2004.

The 46-year-old had needed to reach the quarter-finals to climb from 67th in the world rankings to inside the top 50 ahead of Monday's deadline, while Power began the week 48th in the standings.

An opening 5 and 4 victory over Sungjae Im strengthened Power's position and victory by the same margin over world number four Patrick Cantlay means the 35-year-old is almost certain to receive a Masters invite for the first time.

"I didn't make too many mistakes and obviously I caught Patrick on a day when he didn't play his best, so I was able to take advantage," said Power, who made just one birdie in 14 holes and will need just a half point against Keith Mitchell on Friday to win group four.

Paul Casey had earlier bowed out of the event after conceding his second match of the week, this time without hitting a single shot.

Casey completed two holes of his opening contest with Corey Conners and hit his tee shot on the third before withdrawing due to back spasms on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Englishman had hoped to be fit to face former Ryder Cup team-mate Alex Noren on Thursday but withdrew at the last minute, with a somewhat bemused Noren already on the first tee.

Casey came in for criticism on social media for starting his match against Conners, thereby denying first reserve Bernd Wiesberger a place in the field.

However, Austrian Wiesberger, who would have needed to reach the semi-finals to potentially qualify for the year's first major at Augusta National, defended his Ryder Cup team-mate.

Writing on Twitter after Casey's concession to Conners, Wiesberger said: "PC is a good friend and I wish him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he'll be able to play tomorrow!"

Casey said a combination of age and fatigue was likely to blame for the back spasms, adding: "I wanted to play today. I was in there (the PGA Tour physio truck) for a good hour this morning getting more treatment, hoping I could go.

"(It was) just tender on the putting green and then (I) started to feel it on the chipping green and then couldn't get past a 9-iron, so..."

With Conners beating Louis Oosthuizen to set up a winner-takes-all tie with Noren on Friday, Casey later confirmed that he would not contest his dead rubber with Oosthuizen.

Asked about the course, Power said: "I've never played it before. I actually was saying to my caddie earlier in the week, I think the prevailing wind is the other way so a lot of guys have seen the course play the other way, whereas I've only seen it with the wind from the north, and I think that makes it a little simpler. Not as much to figure out for me. That's just a guess. I don't know. I like the course, the greens are great, and hopefully it continues the next few days."

Q. Now you have an opportunity to make it past the weekend. What's the mindset going into tomorrow?

SEAMUS POWER: Yeah, I mean, nothing changes. Obviously you're going to start every day and your plan is going to be to win that match, and you're going to do your best to do that. It's going to be the same against Keith tomorrow. Keith is a good player. I've known him a long time, and it's going to be a tough battle so hopefully I can come out on the good side of it.

Q. Was there a shot or a putt today that you felt like you really seized the momentum or you felt like changed things?

SEAMUS POWER: So around the turn I thought 11 -- even though I was 3-up at 11, I ran a 35-, 40-footer maybe six, seven feet past going up the hill and I made it coming back down for the half. It was one of those -- I had won 10 and it didn't give him the momentum straight back. Sometimes like that, you need to make those sometimes in a match, and I was able to get that one in and I was just going to continue on and win a couple holes after that.