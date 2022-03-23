McDowell eager to make most of 'bittersweet' week away from Match Play limelight

Former champion Graeme McDowell has vowed to take the right attitude into his bid for a second victory in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

McDowell admits he would prefer to be among the world's top 64 eligible players competing in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play instead of contesting the event in the Dominican Republic.

But the former US Open champion will be fully focused on battling for the first prize of 666,000 US dollars (a little over £500,000) at Punta Cana as the game's top names try to win 2.1million dollars (£1.6m) at Austin Country Club.

"I really have enjoyed coming back here over the years," 2019 winner McDowell said. "It's a little bittersweet. Of course you would rather be at the World Match Play, but I've really enjoyed coming down here.

"Obviously the win in 2019 was a really important victory for me at the time because I kind of had conditional status (on the PGA Tour) and it meant a lot to me.

"I gave it a pretty good run here last year as well. I finished bogey-bogey to lose by a couple (of shots) in some very tough conditions. Seventeen and 18 play quite hard here and it's very easy to do.

"There's obviously a lot of good players in this field that maybe feel they're good enough to be in the Match Play, but they're here playing an opposite event and there's a certain amount involved of how do you deal with that.

"I've always tried to come down here with the right attitude. This is a fantastic opportunity, there's great FedEx Cup points up for grabs here. It's about having the attitude in the right place."

In McDowell's absence the opening day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play produced its own dramas.

Paul Casey conceded his opening game of the tournament due to back spasms after completing just two holes.

Casey won the opening hole with a par against group 10 opponent Corey Conners, but lost the second when the Canadian holed out from 148 yards for an eagle.

The pair had hit their tee shots on the par-four third hole when Casey signalled he was unable to continue.

The 44-year-old, twice a runner-up in this event, has not conceded his remaining group matches against Alex Noren on Thursday and Louis Oosthuizen on Friday and could still win both to potentially advance to the last 16.

The 64 players at Austin Country Club are split into 16 groups of four with only the pool winners advancing to the knockout stages at the weekend.

Group 11 features four major champions in the shape of Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Keegan Bradley, with Spieth beating Bradley 2up and Scott defeating Rose by the same margin.