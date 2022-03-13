After a wild Sawgrass weekend, some players are preparing for a Sunday second round

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Bubba Watson’s beautiful mind was made for days like Saturday at the Players Championship.

The left-handed Watson, who famously hooked a wedge out of the trees to win his first Masters in a playoff, painted sweeping draws and fades under the gusting winds that buffeted the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course on Saturday. He played 20 holes without a single bogey, including a 4-under 68 in the second round that has him sharing the clubhouse lead with defending champion Justin Thomas at 3-under par.

“I'm not a guy that aims at a target and then just they can pull the trigger,” said Watson. “So I have to see it. I have to visualise my whole shot, and blind shots are difficult for me. There's a couple of shots I hit pretty well most of the time here, but there's a lot of shots I just get nervous over because I can't really envision it because I can't see the whole landscape of the ground.

“It was one of those days you had to trust and you had to be committed to your shots, even if they go wild. The key for me, though, is making putts. When I can start making some putts, which I did today, that's really the key to any round for me.”

Watson and Thomas, who shot his own bogey-free 69 in the second round, are tied for 15th after three days have failed to allow the completion of two full rounds. Only 48 players have finished 36 holes and 24 players have yet to even tee off in the second round, which is scheduled to resume at 8.15am Sunday (1.15pm Irish).

The second-round scoring average so far is 75.625, nearly four strokes higher than the first round (71.902).

Tommy Fleetwood made a birdie and bogey in three holes late on Saturday to remain tied with the yet-to-start Tom Hoge atop the leaderboard. Three players a shot back at 5-under have yet to complete a hole in the second round – Joaquin Niemann sleeping on an 11-footer for par on the first with Keith Mitchell and Anirban Lahiri yet to start.

A cluster of players at 4-under par are through various stages of their second rounds, with Doug Ghim fashioning a 2-under par second round through 14 holes with the difficult closing holes on deck in the brisk and breezy morning.

Séamus Power is at 3-under through 34 holes and has to wake up to face the two most difficult holes on the course – 17 and 18. The final hole is playing a full stroke more than par (5.00) and the par-3 17th is the second toughest (3.70) with 29 balls hit into the water on Saturday (10 during completion of the first round and 19 in the second).

Saturday’s conditions were among the most grueling players have ever faced at Sawgrass, which made the performances of Watson and Thomas all the more remarkable.

“Had a lot of different emotions; first off thinking it looks like we were on the right side of the draw and being pretty excited about that, and then realising that was very much not the fact and then just having to get over that as quick as I could because it's obviously frustrating, especially when I feel like I'm playing well, kind of getting just thrown into something like that,” said Thomas, who jokingly blamed Tiger Woods’ Hall of Fame induction for getting him stuck in the late-early window.

“I'm thrilled with how I played and how I competed today. It was a very, very tough day, and I just stayed very patient and executed well.”

Playing with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, Thomas’ featured group was the second to reach the par-3 17th when play restarted at noon after a morning tornado watch passed. The first four players hit balls in the water before McIlroy and Thomas found dry land on the island 17th green. Playing No. 17 and 18 twice in a three-hour period was daunting, and while Thomas got through 17 unscathed No. 18 bit him with a double bogey to complete his first round.

“It's one of those days I think could be really fun to play if you're home; it's not really fun when it's TPC Sawgrass for the Players, and you're kind of around the cut line to start the day,” he said. “It's so hard.”

Winds were strong enough that players were throwing yardages out the window considering the same clubs could have 100-yard fluctuations depending on the wind direction. McIlroy said the 17th hole was a “60-yard wind” as he hit a 7-iron that typically goes 185-190 yards only 125.

“I hit 9-iron on 12 from 95 yards, then a couple holes later I hit 9-iron on 16 from 208 yards,” said Keegan Bradley, who would have shot a bogey-free 69 himself in the second round except he was assessed a 2-shot penalty on No. 16 after replacing his ball improperly after the wind blew it away from his ball marker.

“I guarantee most of the entire field thought the USGA changed the rule to simplify it – put your coin down, that's where your ball is,” Bradley said. “So put my coin down, the ball moved, a huge gust of wind came up. I looked at the guys in my group and we all said, ‘Yep, the coin was down first, all good.’ Didn't think about it again until (PGA Tour chief referee) Gary (Young) came up and spoke to me on 2. Proud of the way I handled that because that was tough news, especially with some tough holes in front of me. … I really shot 3-under, but 1-under is a good round, too.”

McIlroy finished 36 holes at 2-over par overall after a second consecutive 73, his hopes of making the cut diminishing with a double-bogey on his 34th hole when he drove into the water on the par-4 seventh.

Shane Lowry hasn’t played a hole since completing his first round with a 1-over 73 on Thursday before darkness. He’s scheduled to tee off at 1.42 pm Sunday for the second round.