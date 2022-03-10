Weather disrupts Players as Fleetwood takes early lead

The PGA Tour’s on-site meteorologist came on television to update conditions in the middle of what turned out to be a 4-hour, 14-minute weather suspension Thursday at the Players Championship. It conjured up images of the round of the vicar’s life in “Caddyshack.” Storms, the weatherman said, should clear up by the afternoon and allow the first round to resume. As for Friday’s forecast?

“Tomorrow looks like a rough day,” said weatherman Wade Stettner. “We could be battling thunderstorms throughout most of the day.” In other words, he didn’t think the heavy stuff was going to come down for quite awhile.

After overnight rains already dumped 1.25 inches of rain on the TPC Sawgrass course and prompted a one-hour delay to the start of the Players and preferred lies, more rain and dangerous weather conditions rolled in and suspended play at 11am with leaders Tommy Fleetwood, Harold Varner III and Will Zalatoris each at 4-under par through at least 10 holes.

Storms had diminished enough for the range to re-open at 2:15pm local time – 3 hours, 15 minutes after play was suspended. The first round officially resumed at 3:14pm and the morning wave was on track get finished before sunset barring no further delays Thursday.

Shane Lowry, who started on the back nine, was 1-under through just six holes when play was suspended. He came back out and promptly made a scrambling birdie on the par-5 16th to get to 2-under. He drove into the trees on the difficult 18th and had to pitch out sideways, leading to a bogey, then followed that with a three-putt pogey on No. 1 to fall back to even par.

Rory McIlroy and Séamus Power were both scheduled to start their first rounds at 17:56 and 18:18 local time, with sunset at 18:30. So they face a long day in some of the worst weather if they can play at all on Friday.

Tommy Fleetwood watches his shot from a bunker on the 3rd green during the first round in The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Picture: Lynne Sladky/AP

When play resumed, Fleetwood and Varner tried to separate themselves on the softened course. The Englishman immediately poured in 10-footer for birdie on the par-5 second hole to assume the lead alone at 5-under. Varner kept up with a short birdie on the par-3 13th before Fleetwood edged ahead again with a birdie of No. 5 to get to 6-under. Varner answered with another birdie on 15 before Fleetwood made his first bogey on No. 6.

Varner added another birdie on the par-5 16th to get to 7-under – his sixth birdie in eight holes – and seemed to be cruising, two clear at that point of Fleetwood, Zalatoris and Kramer Hickok. The course was so soft on Thursday that no players hit it into the water on the island-green 17th until Varner spun his back 30 feet and off the front of the green into the drink to make triple after nearly spinning it in the water again from a divot-free drop zone to drop to 4-under.

After scrambling to save par on the seventh, Fleetwood made a 24-footer for birdie on the par-3 eighth to retake the lead at 6-under where he finished after parring the last hole.

Hickok shot 5-unde 67 and Brian Harman 4-under 68. Varner made another bogey at 18 and Zalatoris doubled it as both finished with disappointing 3-under 69s.

Conditions are not expected to improve over the next two of days, bringing the distinct possibility of not being able to finish on schedule Sunday into the conversation. With an 80% chance of more storms on Friday increasing to 100% on Saturday, the challenge will only be enhanced with anticipated high winds as a cold front blows through.

“We need to play golf when we can play golf in order to accomplish the end goal which is, hopefully, finishing the championship by Sunday afternoon,” Gary Young, the PGA Tour’s chief referee, told the Golf Channel.

“They are actually setting up for Friday’s and Saturday’s weather conditions because, most likely, we’ll be finishing up Round 2 on Saturday, completely different winds. There’s a lot of planning going in.”

Said Stettner: “The rainfall amounts we think we’re going to see don’t look like they would be heavy enough to make the course unplayable, given the fact that the drainage is so good and they’ve got the technology to take moisture out of the greens.”

Sunday’s forecasted high is 12C, which would be the lowest temperature in the history of a Players Championship. Couple that with strong winds and the Stadium Course will be a wicked challenge.

Defending champion Justin Thomas says that could make the finish interesting.

“When you get wind and cold temperatures like that, it's just a different animal,” Thomas said. “It's really just a survival-type thing.”

Other players seemed to welcome the potential dreck. “I grew up in Scotland,” said Russell Knox, who was tied for eighth at 2-under through 12 holes when play was suspended on Thursday. “I hope it blows 25 (mph) and pours rain.”

Monday finish

The Players hasn’t had a Monday finish since 2005, when then 48-year-old Fred Funk beat Luke Donald, Tom Lehman and Scott Verplank by a stroke after finishing 32 holes on Monday in blustery conditions. Numerous weather delays prevented the second round from being concluded until Sunday and the third round Monday. Had Funk not made a 6-foot par putt at No. 18, there would have been a four-way playoff on Tuesday morning.

Prior to that, victories by Tiger Woods in 2001 and Hal Sutton in 2000 each concluded on Monday. Woods played his final nine holes on Monday in 2001. The previous year, Sutton and Woods were in the final pairing together through 12 holes on Sunday before play was suspended and Sutton held on Monday to beat Woods by one.

Both of Sutton’s Players Championship victories ended on Monday. The 1983 Tournament Players Championship had the entire Thursday round washed out and the final round was played on Monday, with Sutton rallying to beat Bob Eastwood by a stroke.